Belle Vista at Brickell House: A Sky-High Luxury Penthouse That Shines Bright Like Diamond
In the "Wall Street of the South", located at Miami's financial district, stands a sky-high luxury building that's a staple in the Brickell community. The sky-high luxury building that I am referring to it none other than Brickell House. A certified-green modern residential building that was constructed in 2014 with a sophisticated buyer in mind.
One of Miami's top high-rises in the Brickell neighborhood, Brickell House provides 46 floors of 374 units, ranging from studios to three-bedroom spacious luxury homes.
Brickell house was designed by award-winning architecture firm Sieger Suarez Architects while the common area spaces were designed by world-renowned interior design firm Yabu Pushelberg.
Exclusive Resident Magazine Private Tour
I had the pleasure of taking a private tour of this modern mansion with the help of my friend, Eric Johnson, who set this viewing up so I can see for myself just how fabulous this luxury penthouse really is.
I also had the pleasure of meeting the listing agents for this unique property, Frank Lustig and Maura Padron, who walked me through the entire sky-high mansion and shared all of the fine architectural details of it.
Also, I found out that Maura Padron's family had quite a lot to do with many of the design elements of this luxury home - great work! This penthouse is an absolute perfection with nothing but abundance in mind.
I'll show you what I mean with a short clip of my experience...
This is what a $12,500.000 million dollar penthouse has to offer so you can get an idea of what you can expect if you decide to call Brickell your new home.
Brickell House: Belle Vista Penthouse
Property Spotlight: 1300 Brickell Bay Drive, PH 4400, Miami, FL 33131
Price: $12,500.000
Brickell House Condominium's Belle Vista penthouse brings you modern luxury and architectural finesse. It is truly a modern mansion in the sky that redefines the essence of elevated living with 5 bedrooms, 7 and 1/2 bathrooms, and enough space to host a massive celebration acknowledging all of your success.
Spanning 6,902 square feet of sheer magnificence and two levels of impeccably designed living quarters, Belle Vista combines Italian craftsmanship with the serene beauty of Miami, crafting a luxury home experience that is as breathtaking as it is unique.
A Masterpiece of Design and Innovation
Belle Vista Penthouse is not just a residence; it's a canvas where every inch speaks of meticulous care and passion poured into a remarkable home creation. As you enter, you will be greeted with soaring 20-foot-high ceilings that create an atmosphere of glory and freedom - fit for a king and a queen.
The floors, tastefully done Spanish white marble, lay the foundation for a home that is aesthetically pleasing no matter where you go.
Views That Elevate Your Life
Imagine waking up to clear skies and a view of the beautiful Miami ocean every morning. This penthouse offers just that, and more!
Not only do you get calm ocean views, but you also get Brickell city views for those of you who feel inspired by seeing bright city lights - I know I do.
A Panoramic Paradise
What sets Belle Vista Penthouse apart is its ability to merge indoor luxury with the breathtaking beauty of its surroundings. The open water and sunset views from this penthouse are phenomenal, offering a private oasis that leaves you speechless.
This is not just a place to live; it's a place to experience a luxurious life in its most beautiful form with 1,000 feet of terrace providing panoramic excellence.
Innovative Elegance at Its Finest
The penthouse's heart, the chef's kitchen, is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, including a Cosentino counter cooktop and Dekton material surfaces, ensuring you a culinary experience that is as delightful to prepare as it will be to partake.
Here, you'll get to enjoy creating feasts as you gracefully maneuver through your unique Italian kitchen finishes imported from Italy designed to ultimate superior quality.
Living in Brickell: A Blend of Culinary Craft and Convenience
Brickell is not just Miami's exciting financial hub; it's a vibrant community filled with culture, luxury, and exciting flavorful cuisines. Living in Belle Vista Penthouse means being at the center of it all, with access to some of the city's finest dining experiences.
With restaurants like Osaka, Zeru Miami, and LPM just a few feet away, offering culinary journeys that complement the luxurious lifestyle fit for a Belle Vista Penthouse owner.
Zeru Miami: Offering a modern twist on traditional flavors, Zeru Miami is an authentic Spanish restaurant that celebrates Mediterranean cuisine, promising an unforgettable experience for all.
LPM: With its roots in French-Mediterranean cooking, LPM is not just a restaurant; it's a mouthwatering journey, offering dishes that are as delightful to the palate as they are to your sights.
Osaka: A blend of Peruvian and Japanese cuisines, Osaka brings a unique Nikkei experience to Brickell, perfect for those who appreciate the art of fine dining.
Nikkei is not just a mix of Japanese and Peruvian cuisines. It is rather a cultural miscegenation that goes back more than 100 years when almost 7,000 Japanese migrated to Peru. –Osaka
Belle Vista is Your Sanctuary in the Sky
Belle Vista Penthouse at Brickell House is not just a place to live; it's a place to thrive, a spacious space that transcends the ordinary and offers a luxury living experience that is the essence of beauty, sophistication, and wealth.
This is a bright diamond in the sky waiting to be discovered for someone to call home.