A $3 Million Dollar Slice of Paradise: Luxury Oceanfront Living at the W South Beach

In one of the best parts of Miami Beach, a city synonymous with sunshine, luxury, and an unbelievable waterfront lifestyle, the W South Beach Residences stands at the forefront. Everyone who's anyone knows the W South Beach and it truly is a real estate gem for those seeking an exclusive oceanfront living experience.
This luxury condo isn't just a residence; it's a personal validation of success, offering a seamless blend of comfort, style, and unmatched amenities designed to add some fun and excitement to your dream life.
Welcome to your new luxury beach home that just happens to be positioned in the iconic W South Beach Hotel & Residences, a name synonymous with style, relaxed living, and unforgettable interior designs.
If you are looking for an oceanfront getaway to call home when it starts getting cold in your hometown, this is the perfect place for you. It's a retreat that you can escape to at any time when you're yearning for bright sunrays and warm beach waters which Miami can almost always provide.
The W South Beach was designed by award-winning architecture firm Nichols, Brosch, and Sandoval with interior design work by Yabu Pushelberg.–Miami Condo Investments
Location: 2201 Collins Ave, Condo #711, Miami Beach
Listing Price: $3,250,000
This residence feels like you're living the ultimate luxury beach life, and the best part is that it's fully furnished! What I like the most is that it has a split floorplan which ensures your privacy while also maximizing space and functionality.
The living room area has consistent natural light, allowing you to appreciate all the elegant decorative finishes along with a stunning scenic view from the couch.
Besides being right on the water, this luxury condo offers more than just a place to reside; it presents a lifestyle choice for those who can afford to enjoy a life best lived.
Priced at $3,250,000, this luxury home gives you the complete essence of resort-style living with low maintenance in mind.
Having two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms spread over 1,121 square feet of meticulously designed space, this is everything you need to feel right at home.
The master suite, a retreat within the residence, offers serene ocean views and a spa-like bathroom for your ultimate relaxation.
The extraordinary private outdoor terrace with a full view of the beautiful clear Miami ocean water is something to write home about.
Imagine stepping out into your massive terrace, your private escape, where the sights and sounds of the ocean set the scene for memorable experiences with friends and family. This terrace is definitely big enough to host small gatherings and intimate dining events.
It not only offers stunning beach and ocean views but also includes a summer kitchen with an electric grill for alfresco dining, a sundeck with its own outdoor shower, and a private entrance to the basketball and tennis courts.
Yes, you heard right, you have complete access to the basketball court from your private terrace when you feel like shooting some hoops.
It's an outdoor sports enthusiast's dream and here's a quick video of what that looks like.
Owning a luxury condominium at W South Beach Residences opens the door to a world-class lifestyle, featuring beach access with luxurious cabanas and the opportunity to indulge in the hotel's renowned exclusive services.
One highlight to mention is the incredible dining experience offered at Mr. Chow, located to the right of the lobby.
Known for its exquisite menu, some of the top dishes include Beijing Duck, Chicken Satay, and hand-pulled noodles, promising an unforgettable culinary journey of pure delight.
For those interested in not just luxury living but also smart investment, the W South Beach Residences offers the chance to participate in their exclusive hotel program.
This unique feature enables owners to generate revenue, blending the joys of owning a premier oceanfront property with the practicality of investment returns by allowing the hotel to rent out your property when it's available.
As Miami Beach continues to captivate the hearts of those who seek luxury without compromise, the W South Beach Residences emerge as a symbol of what it means to live a life marked by opulence and exclusivity.
For those drawn to the allure of oceanfront living and the vibrancy of Miami Beach, this property is more than a home; it's a gateway to a lifestyle that's beyond comparison.