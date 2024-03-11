Miami's Latest Luxe Retreat: A Modern Waterfront Dream Home on Biscayne Point

North Beach just got elevated with the unveiling of this spectacular property on Biscayne Point, a secluded cove known for its exclusivity and preference among the affluent Miami community.

I'm thrilled to introduce to you a newly constructed luxury home that combines contemporary opulence and elegance in a perfect symbiotic combination.

Positioned in a prime waterfront setting that offers the most sought-after Southern Exposure, this home is a treasure for those who have exceptional taste and expect nothing but the best.