Miami's Latest Luxe Retreat: A Modern Waterfront Dream Home on Biscayne Point

North Beach just got elevated with the unveiling of this spectacular property on Biscayne Point, a secluded cove known for its exclusivity and preference among the affluent Miami community.
I'm thrilled to introduce to you a newly constructed luxury home that combines contemporary opulence and elegance in a perfect symbiotic combination.
Positioned in a prime waterfront setting that offers the most sought-after Southern Exposure, this home is a treasure for those who have exceptional taste and expect nothing but the best.
With interior designs by the esteemed Tamara Feldman, this piece of architectural brilliance offers a living experience that's rich in both luxury and style.
“I work every day to exceed my own expectation of what a space can become, providing my clients a fresh perspective on design. I challenge myself to break the mold, even my own.”
Tamara Feldman
Tamara Feldman, drawing on her rich cultural background and design expertise, epitomizes Miami's luxury living through her interior design work. Her signature style, a fusion of vibrant colors, balanced spaces, and seamless indoor-outdoor transitions, reflects Miami's opulent lifestyle fit for the elite.
Feldman's designs stand out for their contemporary elegance and timeless appeal, emphasizing clean lines and symmetry. Here is an example of her work that I absolutely love!
Her work embodies the essence of luxurious living in Miami which you will see in her interior design work within this immaculate dream home.
Location: 1800 Daytonia Rd, Miami Beach, FL
Price: $15,000,000
This luxury modern retreat, priced at an impressive $15,000,000, is meticulously designed and spans over 5,037 square feet of sheer opulence. Having seven bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms - space, privacy, and comfort are all a part of the dream home package.
I love how they blended the interior with Tundra Grey Marble and White Oak flooring, giving you a focal point for the wrapped floating staircase. It's all the fine details that make this home just that more desirable.
The chef’s kitchen, a masterpiece in its own right, features marble countertops, custom White Oak cabinetry, and top-of-the-line appliances, catering to those who consider themselves culinary artists and have a taste for gourmet cooking. This is exactly why this kitchen speaks to me.
Having a media room, staff quarters, and a full cabana complement this home, making it ideal for both intimate gatherings and grand soirees of your choice. Live your best life!
The property's outdoor area, wrapped in elegant stone, is just as impressive as its interior, if not better. The knife-edge pool, set against the backdrop of stunning Miami water views, offers a tranquil escape from busy city life. If you happen be thinking of relocation from New York or Chicago, this house is the house for you.
The outdoor oasis is an absolute dream created for someone who deserves to relax, soak up the sun, feel the breeze, and enjoy a few cocktails with friends in high places.
I could definitely see myself living here while I continue to build my empire.
Living on Biscayne Point is more than just owning a home, it's about embracing a luxury lifestyle that you were born to have. Believe it!
Whether you're in the mood for an unforgettable gourmet meal, a day at the beach, or a night out on Collins Avenue, everything you desire is within reach. The neighborhood's parks also offer a sanctuary for outdoor nature lovers, providing opportunities for meditation and complete relaxation.
As Miami continues to rise as a global hotspot for everyone around the world, properties like this waterfront home on Biscayne Point are in high demand. A brand-new luxury home that offers modern elegance and waterfront bliss isn't that easy to find.
With its exquisite design, prime location, and breathtaking views, it truly is a rare find in Miami Beach's prestigious Biscayne Point. Don't miss the chance to make this dream home your reality by getting in touch with the property's real estate agent today.
Stay up to date on the latest Miami luxury property listings by joining our Real Estate Whatsapp group where we share exclusive insights into Miami's luxury market, so you're always one step ahead of everyone else.