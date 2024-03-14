Elevating Miami Beach: Architectural Brilliance on Pine Tree Drive

Explore a Luxurious Miami Residence Where Future-Forward Design Meets Serene Waterfront Elegance.
I have yet to encounter a new property in Miami Beach that challenges my perceptions quite like this one. It's the architectural genius and captivating interior design of a luxury home that seemingly places you in three locations at once.

What I mean is that this luxury home gives me the sensation of being within the walls of an exclusive modern art museum, a holistic wellness center, and a luxurious boutique hotel in Bali, simultaneously.

My hat goes off to everyone involved in the creation of this remarkable piece of artistry, which we also have the privilege to call a home (soon). Its innovation is nothing short of perfection. Crafting a home of this caliber demands an immense amount of creativity from a fearless team, united by a single vision, which is "opulence".

Dedication to Innovation and Design

This unique luxury home was created by Thamann Architecture + Design along with renowned developer Todd Michael Glaser, which is precisely what makes it so extraordinary - the dream team behind this living masterpiece.

It is more than just a residence; it's a modern architectural victory, crafted for the affluent buyer who seeks out the rare and exclusive things in life.

Miami's Latest Luxe Retreat: A Modern Waterfront Dream Home on Biscayne Point

Exceptional Features for Luxury Living

Property Spotlight: 4525 Pine Tree Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33140

Price: $36,000,000

Completion Date: April 202

Set to be completed in April 2025 this single-store estate is a mogul's dream, offering 6 bedrooms and 11 total bathrooms of excellence.

Space is a luxury, and this modern-day mansion offers 12,706 square feet of living space that has been meticulously designed to ensure that every inch not only meets but exceeds elite standards.

With its clean lines and modern finishes, this property is a showcase of architectural brilliance where natural light floods the interiors, highlighting the exquisite details and creating a warm, inviting ambiance.

Outdoor Living Perfected

The property’s exterior is a veritable oasis, featuring an infinity-edge overflow pool with a 56-foot lap lane, jacuzzi, and Baja shelf.

Coupled with an outdoor kitchen and expansive dining and entertaining areas, it promises an unmatched outdoor living experience.

Health and Wellness Retreat

For those who prioritize health and wellness, the estate includes a fully equipped gym and spa, complete with a cold plunge, sauna, and steam shower, offering the ultimate in relaxation and rejuvenation.

Entertainment and Leisure

A state-of-the-art media room is just the beginning. With a chef's kitchen and ample social spaces, the home is perfectly equipped for hosting, whether it's a grand celebration or an intimate gathering of great minds.

Living in the Heart of Miami Beach

The property's location on the prestigious Pine Tree Drive places it in the epicenter of Miami Beach's vibrant lifestyle. The neighborhood is alive with an eclectic mix of bars, restaurants, and nightlife venues, each offering a unique experience to appreciate and love. Residents can indulge in world-class cuisine, enjoy exclusive shopping experiences, and partake in a world of exciting entertainment options available just minutes away.

A Collaboration of Visionaries

Behind this remarkable residence is a team of visionaries. Thamann Architecture + Design, known for their innovative approach and commitment to excellence, has once again outdone themselves with this project.

It's designed to be highly inspirational and simply functional.

Thamann Architecture + Design

Todd Michael Glaser, a name synonymous with luxury real estate development in Miami, ensures that every aspect of the construction meets the highest standards of quality and luxury.

Todd has renovated masterpieces like Carl Fisher Estate and Cher's Estate on La Gorce Island.
Todd Michael Glaser

The Best of the Best

For those dreaming of a life filled with luxury, style, and sophistication, 4525 Pine Tree Drive offers you the opportunity for a lifestyle choice that promises endless days of luxury and comfort.

Don't let this opportunity slip away; you won't want to "pine" for the chance to call Pine Tree Drive your home. (wink)

