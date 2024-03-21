Miami's Architectural Renaissance: A $120M Penthouse Sets a New Era of Luxury Living

The allure of Miami's luxury lifestyle has intensified, particularly due to new residents with high demands. The city has attracted a significant influx of wealthy individuals, setting new expectations in the real estate market.

From the Aman Miami Beach to the historic Raleigh Hotel's redevelopment, Miami continues to push the boundaries of luxury to meet buyer needs.

Miami is not just a place to visit anymore; it's a lifestyle that many are now embracing by purchasing new properties to call their summer homes.