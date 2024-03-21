Miami's Architectural Renaissance: A $120M Penthouse Sets a New Era of Luxury Living

In one of the most popular areas of Miami Beach, an extraordinary transformation is underway. The Shore Club, a luxurious 20's and 30's inspired hotel and condominium building which will showcase modernism and art deco elegance at every step.
This breathtaking building will set a new era, redefining luxury living while also paying homage to the city's architectural heritage.
Still in its design phase, this ambitious new development, set to be located at 1901 Collins Ave, is a seamless blend of history and innovation, setting a new benchmark for luxury real estate developments in Miami Beach.
The new seventeen-story condominium tower establishes an iconic silhouette on the skyline and will be composed of three staggered tiers that step away from the ocean, creating terraces with hanging gardens that make deliberate visual connections to the various heights of neighboring historic buildings.
Robert A.M. Stern
The Shore Club, a 49-unit development, will house the most expensive home ever listed on the Miami real estate market, with a staggering asking price of over $120 million.
This marks a historic moment in the luxury real estate market, not just for Miami but for the entire South Florida coastline.
The Shore Club's redevelopment is more than a real estate project; it's a celebration of Miami Beach's rich architectural legacy and a forward-looking vision of luxury living.
As this landmark project progresses, it promises to become a cornerstone of Miami Beach's vibrant, layered urbanism, welcoming residents and guests to a world where history and modern luxury converge perfectly to bring you back to a time of grace and elegance.
This 17-story tower reimagined by the renowned Robert A.M. Stern Architects, is at the forefront of a monumental shift.
Visitors and residents of The Shore Club will be treated to an immersive experience that begins in the renovated lobby and unfolds across a series of landscaped spaces. A grand colonnade, inspired by the existing Shore Club, guides guests through indoor and outdoor amenity spaces to a lush rear terrace with resort pools, merging the luxurious with the natural.
The condominium units, distributed between the historic buildings and the new tower, offer a range of views from sweeping ocean vistas to the vibrant cityscape.
Stunning at every step, this is the definition of living in the lap of luxury.
Each unit is designed with generous balconies and glazing, ensuring that residents enjoy the beauty of Miami Beach from the comfort of their homes.
Offering around 10,500 square feet of interior opulence and approximately 7,500 square feet of terraces, including a private rooftop pool, this condominium is the epitome of luxury living.
The allure of Miami's luxury lifestyle has intensified, particularly due to new residents with high demands. The city has attracted a significant influx of wealthy individuals, setting new expectations in the real estate market.
From the Aman Miami Beach to the historic Raleigh Hotel's redevelopment, Miami continues to push the boundaries of luxury to meet buyer needs.
Miami is not just a place to visit anymore; it's a lifestyle that many are now embracing by purchasing new properties to call their summer homes.
For those captivated by the allure of Miami's luxury real estate, here are some exquisite properties currently on the market waiting for you to swoop them up.
Location: 300 S Pointe Drive, LPH 4005/4, Miami Beach
Price: $32,500,000
This 7-bedroom mansion in the sky's sets the standard for luxurious living, offering breathtaking ocean views and an array of world-class amenities. Its open layout and high-end finishes make it a standout property for those who demand the best.
Location: 3315 Collins Ave, PH-A, Ocean Front, Miami Beach
Price: $33,000,000
Embodying the essence of oceanfront luxury, this 6-bedroom penthouse at the heart of Miami Beach offers panoramic sea views, exquisite interiors, and an unmatched level of elegance. It's a true masterpiece for discerning buyers seeking an exclusive beachfront lifestyle.
Location: 7001 Fisher Island Dr, PH1, Miami Beach
Price: $42,500,000
Reserved for the elite, this 5-bedroom penthouse provides a rare opportunity to own a piece of Fisher Island, one of Miami's most prestigious and secluded areas of Miami. With unparalleled water views and top-tier amenities, you'll be immersed in luxury island living for the gods.
