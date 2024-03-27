The Quintessential Bachelor Pad: Miami Mansion With Boundless Luxury

To the bold bachelors only making a commitment to the city of Miami, drawn by dreams of freedom and adventure, your search for something truly special starts and ends here with a luxury home that was built with your desires in mind.
Today, I'm excited to introduce you to 9737 W. Broadview Dr., a luxury real estate property where innovative architecture and sleek modern design blend seamlessly to give you all the fresh air that you deserve. This is a true Miami luxury find that will provide you with an entertainment-filled living environment that's in a class of its own.
It's a mansion where every detail caters to a lifestyle that's all about standing out and enjoying life as an elite Florida resident who's ready for adventure in the sunshine state.
Situated in the prestigious Bay Harbor Islands, this stunning open-layout estate is more than just a home—it's a statement of success. Crafted for the established bachelor who demands nothing but excellence, this premiere Bay Harbor Island property offers a new life chapter in a thriving city filled with endless opportunities.
Location: 9737 W Broadview Dr, Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154
Price: $16,500,000
Designed by the globally acclaimed architect Ralph Choeff, this luxury real estate property puts the "M" in modern luxury, don't you think? It's his vision and meticulous attention to detail that made this mansion so pristine and inviting, allowing you the possibility of living in a residence that feels like you are living outdoors simultaneously.
It's bright and glorious in every way!
Located at 9737 W Broadview Dr, a prime neighborhood that guarantees privacy and exclusivity, this extravagant 6-bedroom, 6-bath home gives you the power to do as you please, when you please, and with complete confidence.
With an asking price of $16,500,000, it represents an investment in a lifestyle reserved for someone that has no limits to what they can achieve.
Sophisticated Interiors: Step inside to discover a world where every detail has been carefully curated. Vena Grigio Marble floors lay the foundation for an interior punctuated by Fry Reglet recessed baseboards and frameless flush doors, ensuring a seamless flow throughout the open-floor estate.
Gourmet Delights: The heart of the home, a Scavolini-designed kitchen, is equipped with top-of-the-line Gaggenau appliances. Whether you're an avid cook or prefer to entertain, this kitchen does not disappoint.
Entertainment Galore: A 1100 bottle wine cellar awaits a true connoisseur, with over a thousand reasons to celebrate. The covered summer kitchen allows for al fresco dining and gatherings, making every moment memorable for any night of the week.
Smart and Savvy: To add to the magnificence of this already perfect home, it also offers you the convenience of modern living with Savant smart home technology, electronic blinds, and Lutron lighting. These features not only add to the home's aesthetic but also provide quick ease at all times.
Leisure and Luxury: Dive into the heated salt-chlorinated pool, unwind in the spa, or work out in your personal gym. The rooftop offers breathtaking views of Miami's sunsets, providing the perfect backdrop for meditation, self-reflecting, or full-on entertainment.
Having six lavish bedrooms and six exquisite bathrooms, this 8,014 square foot estate provides more than enough space for relaxation and rejuvenation. The commercial elevator is the icing on the cake.
It's a mansion with a no-compromise approach to luxury adding a state-of-the-art movie theater that promises consistent game day fun for you and the boys during the playoffs. Go HEAT!
Living on Bay Harbor Island gives you the convenience of getting access to top luxury stores and beautiful Miami beach access within minutes.
Bal Harbour Shops: Indulge in a shopping spree to upgrade your wardrobe for the warm Miami weather at top high-end retail stores, pamper yourself at top-tier hair and nail salons (because you deserve it), and savor culinary delights at popular premier restaurants.
Beach Access: If you want to feel sand between your toes, you can take a quick drive to Bal Harbour Beach, St. Regis Bal Harbour Beach, and Surfside Beach, each offering pristine sands and crystal-clear waters for a relaxing day by the ocean.
As you can see this Bay Harbor Islands estate isn't just a home; it's a lifestyle choice filled with grand options for those who want it all and can have it all because...
If you are in search of your prefect dream home or a Miami real estate agent who's curious about what listings we share with our readers, join our Resident Magazine WhatsApp group.