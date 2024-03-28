Fast Track to Luxury: An Hour-Long Tour Through Miami's Elite Open Houses

This week I teamed up with my good friend and real estate agent, Eric Johnson, to take a tour of Miami's luxury open house showings to bring you a closer look at some of the most jaw-dropping homes that are up for grabs. With our energy drinks in hand and a guided listing location map to follow, we hit the streets of Miami Beach to explore four luxury homes that are currently on the market and waiting for a new buyer to swoop up.

I must say, this was quite the quick trip as we wasted no time popping into each luxury home to get the scoop on the property, take photos, and zoom off to the next.

Get ready to see some incredible million-dollar homes that have a blend of breathtaking views, exquisite interior designs, and, of course, provide a lifestyle that's all about luxury.