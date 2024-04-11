Coral Gables: Luxurious $4M Homes Up for Grabs

Miami's Coral Gables is renowned for its rich culture, elegance, and luxurious ambiance. This historically significant neighborhood provides an ideal setting for those seeking a lavish lifestyle in one of the city's most affluent areas. Rich with heritage, stunning architectural beauty, and a coveted zip code, Coral Gables represents not just wealth but power.
Personally, I think what truly makes this part of Miami so magical are the streets lined with majestic Banyan trees, scientifically known as Ficus Benghalensis, which have thrived in this region for decades.
Past the lush greenery, the Gables is a highly esteemed community that masterfully combines historical significance and iconic monumental projects within a bite-sized section of Miami's favored southern region.
Additionally, it's worth mentioning that the University of Miami, is situated prominently in Coral Gables, which brings a mix of students and families to the area due to the country's top ranked schools.
Coral Gables, with its pedestrian-friendly streets and Mediterranean Revival architecture, offers a diverse selection of dining, shopping, and cultural landmarks, including the historic Venetian Pool and the luxurious Miami Biltmore Hotel. This area seamlessly blends the past and present, providing a lifestyle of culture, richness, and quality decor.
It's a part of Miami known to attract those who value exclusivity and privacy as this area offers extraordinary homes that provide member golf course access and secluded boat docks, all contributing to a life well-lived.
Take a look at these four exquisite homes that are in the $4 Million price point that share an opulent and serene lifestyle that Coral Gables is famed for.
Location: 1230 Cartagena Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33156
Price: $4,499,000
Specs: 5 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms, 3,542 Sq Ft
Highlights: Direct ocean access, deeded boat dock, and stunning canal views.
This 2-story home is a sanctuary for the nautical enthusiast, offering easy access to Miami's waterways and a lifestyle defined by leisure and luxury. Its elegant design and open floor plan are complemented by high-end finishes and an outdoor area perfect for entertaining or quiet meditation sessions.
Location: 13689 Deering Bay Dr, Coral Gables, FL 33158
Price: $4,750,000
Specs: 4 Bedrooms, 5.5 Bathrooms, 4,229 Sq Ft
Highlights: Overlooks Deering Bay Golf Course, separate guest house, and extensive renovations.
Situated perfectly within the prestigious Deering Bay community, this stunning estate offers a unique blend of luxury living and sporting excellence simultaneously. Being newly renovated, this home provides comfort with a modern touch while sharing a tranquil environment sounded by lush green golf course views.
Location: 12930 Deva St, Coral Gables, FL 33156
Price: $4,145,000
Specs: 4 Bedrooms, 4.5 Bathrooms, 3,854 Sq Ft
Highlights: Heated pool, gated community, and waterfront with private dock.
This waterfront residence is a masterpiece of design and ambiance, offering a resort-style experience in the heart of Coral Gables. With its modern upgrades and stunning canal view location, it promises a lifestyle of elegance and relaxation around the clock.
Location: 150 W Sunrise Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33133
Price: $4,169,000
Specs: 4 Bedrooms, 4.5 Bathrooms, 3,573 Sq Ft
Highlights: No HOA, wood flooring, and a short walk to Ingraham Park.
Designed for those who appreciate the blend of modern architecture with the tranquility of nature, this spacious home offers a peaceful hideaway from the busy city while still being within minutes of Coral Gables' finest restaurants and entertainment.
These homes represent just a fraction of what Coral Gables has to offer. For those captivated by the prospect of luxury living, we invite you to join the Resident Magazine Real Estate WhatsApp group. Here, you'll get the latest news on all luxury real estate listings in Miami, ensuring you're always in the know about available premiere homes.
