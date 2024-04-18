Fisher Island: Top 10 Luxury Property Finds

Welcome to Fisher Island, a remarkable premiere neighborhood known not only for its prestigious zip code but for being a status symbol of wealth off the coast of Miami. This island, rich in history and exclusive in stature, is home to successful business professionals and tycoons alike, each choosing Fisher Island as their private and quiet escape from busy city life.
Originally owned by automotive pioneer and real estate developer, Carl G. Fisher, and later the Vanderbilts, Fisher Island was transformed from a private family retreat into a luxury residential community in the 1960s.
The current demographic and economic statistics of Fisher Island are as impressive as its residents: the median age is 57 years, the average per capita income exceeds $400,000, and the average property is valued at over $2 million. It's these factors that make Fisher Island not just a secluded paradise, but a fortress of tranquility and elite living, where peace and privacy are treasured by the many successful homeowners.
Over the years, Fisher Island has been home to a number of famous residents, including Oprah Winfrey, Mel Brooks, and Boris Becker, to name a few. Many of these celebrities are drawn to the island’s seclusion and exclusivity, making it the perfect place to escape the paparazzi and enjoy a quiet, luxurious lifestyle.
Chatburn Team
Fisher Island provides world-class amenities that cater to every aspect of luxury living that its residents expect. Those who live here enjoy six diverse dining options, from casual eateries to fine dining experiences on a regular basis.
The island offers its property owners an exceptional golf course designed by Pete Dye, and 18 tennis courts for sports enthusiasts who love to stay active no matter where they are.
Additional features include multiple swimming pools, a deep-water marina, and a private beach for leisurely days by the sea. For families, there is a playground and various shopping options right on the island which makes it easy to access everything you need within reach.
There is also a spa conveniently located on the premises along with a fitness center which is fully equipped with every state-of-the-art exercise machine that you could want. Under the management of the Fisher Island Club, every experience here is curated to offer impeccable service and convenience for its valued residents.
For those seeking a home that epitomizes luxury and exclusivity and want to join the rankings of the elite who current live here, you're in luck. The prestigious island has properties that are move in ready along with new development homes that you could snag before anyone gets a chance.
Whether your personal taste leans towards modern sophistication or timeless elegance, this list of stunning luxury homes has something that will captivate your senses and offer you the lavish lifestyle that you desire.
Address: 1005 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL 33109
Price: $38,000,000
Type: House
Details: 6 Bedrooms, 8 Bathrooms
This Italian style estate offers panoramic bay and golf course views. Scheduled for completion in 2025, it includes a private infinity pool and a rooftop terrace, offering the perfect blend of privacy and luxury all around.
Address: 1009 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL 33109
Price: $36,000,000
Type: House
Details: 7 Bedrooms, 10 Bathrooms
This modern Tuscan mansion, with its private infinity pool, provides substantial outdoor space for entertaining. Expected to be move-in ready by 2025, it’s a perfect luxury home for those seeking grand living in a premiere neighborhood.
Address: 6915 Valencia Dr, Fisher Island, FL 33109
Price: $27,995,000
Type: House
Details: 6 Bedrooms, 9 Bathrooms
This Parisian-inspired estate takes us back to old Florida glamour, where luxury meets history at every step. With 9,200 square feet of opulent living space, you can almost get lost in the beauty and magic of this fabulous oasis.
Address: 5242 Fisher Island Dr #5242, Miami Beach, FL 33109
Price: $25,100,000
Type: Condo
Details: 5 Bedrooms, 6 Bathrooms
This fully renovated condo offers breathtaking views of Miami’s skyline, combining luxury with a touch of paradise at every glance.
Address: 7143 Fisher Island Dr #7143, Miami Beach, FL 33109
Price: $22,500,000
Type: Condo
Details: 5 Bedrooms, 6 Bathrooms
With direct ocean views, this sleek condo defines luxury living, featuring a private suite and high-end finishes throughout the entire perfectly decorated home.
Address: 4512 Fisher Island Dr #4512, Miami Beach, FL 33109
Price: $19,800,000
Type: Condo
Details: 4 Bedrooms, 5 Bathrooms
This unique townhouse overlooks the marina and offers a combination of style and space, with comfort in mind.
Address: 7482 Fisher Island Dr #7482, Miami Beach, FL 33109
Price: $18,790,000
Type: Condo
Details: 5 Bedrooms, 7 Bathrooms
This is a unique oceanfront penthouse that shares an upscale aerostatic living experience. The wide terraces and custom interior home furnishings definitely give a feeling as if you just stepped into another era.
Address: 6800 Fisher Island Dr #6823, Miami Beach, FL 33109
Price: $16,800,000
Type: Condo
Details: 4 Bedrooms, 5 Bathrooms
This corner modern condo offers stunning views and a wraparound terrace that's perfect for entertaining and enjoying Miami's stunning waters day and night.
Address: 5223 Fisher Island Dr #5223, Miami Beach, FL 33109
Price: $13,265,000
Type: Condo
Details: 4 Bedrooms, 5 Bathrooms
Recently renovated, this open layout condo offers panoramic views and exquisite interiors, designed for those who appreciate fine living in the sunshine state.
Address: 7124 Fisher Island Dr #7124, Miami Beach, FL 33109
Price: $10,950,000
Type: Condo
Details: 4 Bedrooms, 5 Bathrooms
This beautifully renovated condo offers a blend of luxury and serenity with stunning views and high-end finishes throughout the entire home.
Choosing to live on Fisher Island means more than just investing in real estate; it's an investment in a lifestyle that is rich in history, privacy, and luxury. Here, every amenity is designed with the highest standards of elite expectations to ensure that life isn't just lived; it's cherished and embraced.
