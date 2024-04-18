What A Life: John Summit’s Sky-High Luxury $1.65 Million Miami Condo

The Marquis Residences is situated in a prime location with immediate access to Miami’s frequently visited cultural and entertainment venues. Just steps away, residents have the option to walk to:

Kaseya Center

Perez Art Museum Miami

Frost Science Museum

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

These landmarks add to the allure of living in one of Miami's most dynamic neighborhoods along with the fact that there are incredible restaurants and lounges situated just moments away.