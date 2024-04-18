What A Life: John Summit’s Sky-High Luxury $1.65 Million Miami Condo

Find out how the famous DJ lives and how you can also become a part of the premiere residential building.
John Summit
John Summit

In the heart of Downtown Miami, famous DJ and music producer John Summit sits up high in spectacular $1.65 million condominium in the prestigious Marquis Residences. That is, when the 29-year-old is not traveling the world performing his renowned chart-topping hits like "What a Life," "Where You Are," and my ultimate favorite track, "Shiver."

John Summit Performing Live
John Summit Performing LiveJohn Summit

Made popular for his alluring electronic music and high-energy stage presence at major music festivals, he is known to consistently draw sold-out crowds which make him a top sought-after DJ of today. He is the future of house, and he is here to stay, close to Bayfront Park where Ultra Music Festival happens annually every March. No surprises there, this property purchase completely aligns with the artists lifestyle and deserved success, which makes perfect sense.

Building Exterior
Building Exterior Marquis In Miami

Inside John Summit’s Luxurious Home

John Summit’s bachelor home, within the premiere Marquis Residences building located at 1100 Biscayne Blvd, is nothing short of magnificent. The condo, with a spacious 2,400-square-foot layout, is designed to impress with breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay along with a set of high expectations worthy of the superstar's new luxury living standards.

Entrance
Entrance Luxhunters Productions
Living Room
Living RoomLuxhunters Productions
Kitchen
KitchenLuxhunters Productions
Bedroom
BedroomLuxhunters Productions
Bathroom
BathroomLuxhunters Productions
Balcony
BalconyLuxhunters Productions

Key features:

  • Three bedrooms and four bathrooms ensuring ample space for guests and late-night entertainment.

  • Dual private elevators that open directly into the unit, a must for someone as famed as John who needs exclusivity.

  • An open floor plan with 10-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling impact glass windows that enhance the already stunning panoramic views.

  • Luxurious porcelain flooring throughout the condo, contributing to a sleek and modern aesthetic which I find visually pleasing.

  • Two master suites equipped with frameless glass enclosed showers, dual sinks, and spacious walk-in closets for all of his iconic silky shirts.

  • State-of-the-art amenities like a Crestron audio system, linear diffusers, a custom-built bar, and a hidden projector in the living room perfect for an impromptu movie night or unexpected guest appearances looking for a great host.

John Summit
Lobby
LobbyMarquis In Miami

Marquis Residences: A Complete Luxury Lifestyle

Downtown Miami's Marquis, a 67-story skyscraper, stands as a testament to high-end architecture and design shown in every detail of the property. Crafted by the renowned architects, Architectonica, the building is a striking addition to Miami’s skyline where residents get to enjoy:

  • Luxurious specious floorplans and top-of-line fixtures, including slate floors in bathrooms, oversized showers, and exotic wood cabinetry in all kitchens.

  • Expansive private balconies that offer unobstructed views of the city and the bay.

  • Exceptional services and top-tier amenities such as a two-story spa and fitness center, infinity-edge swimming pools, and Japanese water gardens that offer a serene escape from the lively Miami city life.

Perez Art Museum Miami, Frost Science Museum, Kaseya Center,
Perez Art Museum Miami, Frost Science Museum, Kaseya Center, Marquis In Miami

What’s Around?

The Marquis Residences is situated in a prime location with immediate access to Miami’s frequently visited cultural and entertainment venues. Just steps away, residents have the option to walk to:

  • Kaseya Center

  • Perez Art Museum Miami

  • Frost Science Museum

  • Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

These landmarks add to the allure of living in one of Miami's most dynamic neighborhoods along with the fact that there are incredible restaurants and lounges situated just moments away.

Downtown Miami
Downtown MiamiMarquis In Miami

On The Market: Available Condos at The Marquis

Interested in sharing the same prestigious address as John Summit? Explore these select listings currently available in the Marquis building:

1100 Biscayne Blvd #5306
1100 Biscayne Blvd #5306Marquis In Miami

Price: $7,500,000

Address: 1100 Biscayne Blvd #5306, Miami, FL 33132

Specifications: 5 Bedrooms, 6 Baths, 2 Half Baths, Condominium, 6,952 Sq.Ft.

1100 Biscayne Blvd #6301
1100 Biscayne Blvd #6301Marquis In Miami

Price: $4,790,000

Address: 1100 Biscayne Blvd #6301, Miami, FL 33132

Specifications: 3 Bedrooms, 4 Baths, 1 Half Bath, Condominium, 3,831 Sq.Ft.

1100 Biscayne Blvd #3001
1100 Biscayne Blvd #3001Marquis In Miami

Price: $1,450,000

Address: 1100 Biscayne Blvd #3001, Miami, FL 33132

Specifications: 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 1 Half Bath, Condominium, 2,106 Sq.Ft.

Each of these properties offers a blend of luxury, comfort, and exclusivity, perfectly suited for those accustomed to a high standard of living.

Resident Real Estate Opportunities 

Real estate agents have a unique opportunity to present these luxurious properties to an elite clientele through Resident Magazine’s extensive network of nationwide readers. Our platform ensures your listings are prominently featured, reaching over 1.7 million affluent business professionals who are ready to invest in Miami's luxury lifestyle.

Miami
Real estate
Home
Luxury Living

