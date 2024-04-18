What A Life: John Summit’s Sky-High Luxury $1.65 Million Miami Condo

In the heart of Downtown Miami, famous DJ and music producer John Summit sits up high in spectacular $1.65 million condominium in the prestigious Marquis Residences. That is, when the 29-year-old is not traveling the world performing his renowned chart-topping hits like "What a Life," "Where You Are," and my ultimate favorite track, "Shiver."
Made popular for his alluring electronic music and high-energy stage presence at major music festivals, he is known to consistently draw sold-out crowds which make him a top sought-after DJ of today. He is the future of house, and he is here to stay, close to Bayfront Park where Ultra Music Festival happens annually every March. No surprises there, this property purchase completely aligns with the artists lifestyle and deserved success, which makes perfect sense.
John Summit’s bachelor home, within the premiere Marquis Residences building located at 1100 Biscayne Blvd, is nothing short of magnificent. The condo, with a spacious 2,400-square-foot layout, is designed to impress with breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay along with a set of high expectations worthy of the superstar's new luxury living standards.
Key features:
Three bedrooms and four bathrooms ensuring ample space for guests and late-night entertainment.
Dual private elevators that open directly into the unit, a must for someone as famed as John who needs exclusivity.
An open floor plan with 10-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling impact glass windows that enhance the already stunning panoramic views.
Luxurious porcelain flooring throughout the condo, contributing to a sleek and modern aesthetic which I find visually pleasing.
Two master suites equipped with frameless glass enclosed showers, dual sinks, and spacious walk-in closets for all of his iconic silky shirts.
State-of-the-art amenities like a Crestron audio system, linear diffusers, a custom-built bar, and a hidden projector in the living room perfect for an impromptu movie night or unexpected guest appearances looking for a great host.
Downtown Miami's Marquis, a 67-story skyscraper, stands as a testament to high-end architecture and design shown in every detail of the property. Crafted by the renowned architects, Architectonica, the building is a striking addition to Miami’s skyline where residents get to enjoy:
Luxurious specious floorplans and top-of-line fixtures, including slate floors in bathrooms, oversized showers, and exotic wood cabinetry in all kitchens.
Expansive private balconies that offer unobstructed views of the city and the bay.
Exceptional services and top-tier amenities such as a two-story spa and fitness center, infinity-edge swimming pools, and Japanese water gardens that offer a serene escape from the lively Miami city life.
The Marquis Residences is situated in a prime location with immediate access to Miami’s frequently visited cultural and entertainment venues. Just steps away, residents have the option to walk to:
Kaseya Center
Perez Art Museum Miami
Frost Science Museum
Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts
These landmarks add to the allure of living in one of Miami's most dynamic neighborhoods along with the fact that there are incredible restaurants and lounges situated just moments away.
Interested in sharing the same prestigious address as John Summit? Explore these select listings currently available in the Marquis building:
Price: $7,500,000
Address: 1100 Biscayne Blvd #5306, Miami, FL 33132
Specifications: 5 Bedrooms, 6 Baths, 2 Half Baths, Condominium, 6,952 Sq.Ft.
Price: $4,790,000
Address: 1100 Biscayne Blvd #6301, Miami, FL 33132
Specifications: 3 Bedrooms, 4 Baths, 1 Half Bath, Condominium, 3,831 Sq.Ft.
Price: $1,450,000
Address: 1100 Biscayne Blvd #3001, Miami, FL 33132
Specifications: 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 1 Half Bath, Condominium, 2,106 Sq.Ft.
Each of these properties offers a blend of luxury, comfort, and exclusivity, perfectly suited for those accustomed to a high standard of living.
Real estate agents have a unique opportunity to present these luxurious properties to an elite clientele through Resident Magazine’s extensive network of nationwide readers. Our platform ensures your listings are prominently featured, reaching over 1.7 million affluent business professionals who are ready to invest in Miami's luxury lifestyle.