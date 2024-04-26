Highover’s commanding presence is rooted in its geology—formed from the ancient rock of Avalonia, it stands as a testament to Earth’s primal past. Yet, it is the symphony of cultural and historical significance that orchestrates its unparalleled allure. Guests such as Albert Einstein, Katharine Hepburn, President Harding, and theatrical luminary William Gillette have graced its halls. Gillette, known for his definitive portrayal of Sherlock Holmes, found solace and inspiration in the tranquility of Highover’s grounds, just as did the impressionist artists who painted the Lyme landscape, making the area known as “American Barbizon,” a New England echo of France’s Giverny.