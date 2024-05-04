One United Nations Park - Luxe Addition a Landmark Skyline

"Now with the building being over 80% sold, limited opportunity remains for buyers to live at One United Nations Park," stated Tricia Hayes Cole, Executive Managing Director at Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group."Penthouse D at One United Nations Park is one of our most special residences. The home offers prospective buyers the rare opportunity to live in a townhouse in the sky."

In addition to all the aforementioned amenities and breathtaking views, this ultraluxe 3,831 square foot 4 bedroom 4-and-a-half bath duplex penthouse listed at $8,995,000, also features an open staircase with solid wood treads, an open island kitchen containing Calacatta Lincoln marble countertops and Italian lacquered cabinets, a nearly 20 foot tall great room with floor to ceiling windows and an adjacent den; a home office, a luxurious primary suite with a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom; and a private internal elevator. All only a brief 4-minute walk from the U.N.