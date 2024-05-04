One United Nations Park - Luxe Addition a Landmark Skyline

In recent years, a certain unnamed usually sunny southern town has been trying to rival the Big Apple with tons of skyscrapers popping up all over, and even a "midtown" and an "Avenue of the America's". But like apples and oranges, there's really no comparison when it comes to this newest addition to the New York skyline: One United Nations Park. No other new luxury residential tower can boast being just blocks away from its landmark namesake the United Nations.
And what a neighbor to have! The United Nations - an iconic place on the banks of New York City's East River - whose purpose is to foster peace and hope throughout our world. A place where global luminaries come to work and spend time, and are frequently seen strolling through the prestigious neighborhood.
I've been fortunate enough to have visited the U.N. a few times and it really is an amazing set of structures steeped in history, with art filled walls, sculpture, a library containing over 400,000 volumes and countless archival documents; outdoor terraces, impeccable grounds, and waterfront views. I can only imagine the beautiful spaces that are reserved for the delegates and dignitaries who grace the halls annually for the U.N. General Assembly.
Little known fact: In keeping with its purpose, The United Nations' aluminum, glass, limestone and marble buildings were collaboratively designed by architects from 11 different countries. In addition, all the interior furnishings were selected from countries representing all corners of the world.
Not only can One United Nations Park residents boast of living so close to this historic venue, but they can also experience a sophisticated, upscale neighborhood with Michelin star restaurants and cultural institutions right outside their door.
Resident readers - let's explore more of what One United Nations Park has to offer, shall we?
The 43-story residential tower designed by the renowned Meier Partners Architects, thrills from the moment you step through the glass frame entrance into the triple height grand lobby appointed with Venetian plaster and travertine slabs.
This urban oasis features open concept layouts and floor to ceiling windows which along with expansive terraces, not only ensure plenty of natural light but spectacular New York skyline and East River views.
One United Nations Park owners can enjoy a comprehensive suite of premium services and amenities such as an entertainment lounge, a screening room, a 70-ft indoor lap pool - which also offers amazing river views - a high end fitness center, private training studio, sauna and steam room; plus daily, personal concierge services by LIVunLtd.
For those who are unaware LIVunLtd is a global luxury lifestyle brand that helps communities achieve wellness by providing programs, staffing, concierge services, high end gyms, and other upscale amenities to homes, offices, schools and even water parks.
Residents at One United Nations Park have access to best-in-class luxury whether at home, in their car or in the air, as there's a completely private underground parking garage through a porte-cochère via the building's lobby. Plus, a special partnership with Blade, gives residents preferred pricing to book helicopters, seaplanes, and jets directly through the building concierge. Haute!
For many reasons, One United Nations Park is a coveted property and all one-bedrooms have already sold out, but there are some two, three and four bedrooms still available in addition to one amazing penthouse waiting for its special person - that person can live anywhere but for whom it's New York or nowhere.
"Now with the building being over 80% sold, limited opportunity remains for buyers to live at One United Nations Park," stated Tricia Hayes Cole, Executive Managing Director at Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group."Penthouse D at One United Nations Park is one of our most special residences. The home offers prospective buyers the rare opportunity to live in a townhouse in the sky."
In addition to all the aforementioned amenities and breathtaking views, this ultraluxe 3,831 square foot 4 bedroom 4-and-a-half bath duplex penthouse listed at $8,995,000, also features an open staircase with solid wood treads, an open island kitchen containing Calacatta Lincoln marble countertops and Italian lacquered cabinets, a nearly 20 foot tall great room with floor to ceiling windows and an adjacent den; a home office, a luxurious primary suite with a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom; and a private internal elevator. All only a brief 4-minute walk from the U.N.
One United Nations Park was developed by the Soloviev Group which has a broad range of real estate and hospitality interests and is led by Stefan Soloviev. While researching this piece, I discovered that in addition to being a real estate scion, Mr. Soloviev is also a dedicated philanthropist, passionate about promoting ethics, social responsibility and sustainability - among other causes, which was really refreshing to learn.
In the spirit of the peace and goodwill the United Nations strives to achieve, we can certainly acknowledge the benefits of living in that warmer, quickly growing city, and praise its rapid rise. Plus, for an easy winter getaway, it can't be beaten. So, of course, we wish it and our friends who live there all the best.
But there's only one New York - only one city that gets to host the one and only United Nations. And only one new luxury tower that gets this uber prestigious name: One United Nations Park.
One United Nations Park