The Rise of Miami’s Newest Skyscraper: Ken Griffin’s 54-Story Vision for Citadel

Set to break ground next year, the proposed skyscraper at 1201 Brickell Bay Drive will not only redefine the Miami skyline but also reshape the city’s identity as a financial powerhouse. This architectural marvel, designed by the acclaimed Foster + Partners, is poised to rise 1,032 feet above Biscayne Bay, making it one of the tallest structures in the region.

The project is more than just a headquarters for Citadel; it represents a new chapter for Miami. With approximately 1.7 million square feet of space, the tower will accommodate Griffin’s two financial giants and feature a 212-room hotel, a luxurious spa, and a range of retail and dining options. The inclusion of a public waterfront terrace and pedestrian-friendly spaces along the Baywalk path ensures that this development will be as accessible to Miami residents as it is exclusive to its occupants.