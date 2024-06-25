Booming Designer Buildings: The New Dolce&Gabbana Miami Luxury High-Rise

Miami has emerged as the epicenter of luxury designer brand buildings, revolutionizing the high-end real estate market. Iconic names like Fendi Château Residences, Baccarat Residences, Bentley Residences, and Aston Martin Residences have already made their mark.
Now, adding to this opulent landscape, Dolce&Gabbana Residences and Hotel is set to unveil a stunning new development in Brickell by 2027, making their mark in Miami’s thriving luxury scene.
Just imagine stepping into a world where luxury meets everyday living, where the elegance of Italian craftsmanship intertwines seamlessly with every essence of Miami's high energy. That’s precisely what Dolce&Gabbana Residences and Hotel is bringing to popular Brickell area, solidifying their first dominant move into the U.S. real estate market, and coming in hot!
I must say, this property will be the epitome of opulence once completed, and I can’t wait to indulge in all the decadence it promises. Let's start with the entrance of the building where the magic begins.
Upon entering the grand residential lobby, you’re welcomed by the dramatic allure of black marble and book-matched burgundy marble feature walls. The sheer richness is absolutely mesmerizing, wouldn't you agree?
There are three custom Venetian chandeliers that illuminate the space, setting a tone of sophisticated precision and royal grandeur.
As you ascend the striking black marble staircase, you’re welcomed into exclusive lounge areas that blend iconic Dolce&Gabanna design textures—think black and white marbles, cast glass, velvet, and polished nickel—creating a sexy and lavish lounging area.
Dolce&Gabbana’s attention to detail extends to every corner with double-height ceilings, plush seating, and signature leopard print accents, showcasing the brand’s commitment to providing luxury at every step.
THE PROJECT WILL EMBODY THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE DOLCE&GABBANA UNIVERSE – A LUXURIOUS, TIMELESS DESIGN EXPERIENCE.
Dolce&Gabbana
The Pool Club, complete with a gelateria, bar, and restaurant, offers a palette of rich green terrazzo and striped lounge chairs, transforming poolside lounging into an art form.
Wellness is another cornerstone of this development. From the indoor padel court and fitness center to the yoga studios and recovery spa, every amenity is designed to promote a balanced lifestyle.
Exclusive resident amenities include a theater, lounge, billiard room, children’s playroom, workspace, meeting suites, and a 44-foot lap pool, ensuring that every need is met within this luxurious Brickell building.
Dolce&Gabbana’s Residences and Hotel at 888 Brickell epitomize the seamless fusion of innovation and luxury, offering an unforgettable experience for both residents and hotel guests. These three-bedroom residences can transform into individual hotel rooms and suites, ensuring complete privacy while maintaining every aspect of an opulent lifestyle.
As an owner, you have the option to rent out your residence while you travel, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the unparalleled Dolce&Gabbana lifestyle with complete confidence. Each space, adorned in the brand's iconic black, gold, and red hues, transforms everyday living into an opulent and richly refined experience for those who appreciate exceptional architectural elegance.
The creative minds behind this project, Marco Bonelli and his team at M2Atelier, have translated Dolce&Gabbana’s vision into an architectural masterpiece. This collaboration, rooted in over two decades of partnership, has resulted in a design that unifies Italian elegance with Miami’s dynamic thriving culture.
The global real estate spotlight is shining on Miami and Brickell, in particular due to many prominent businesses relocating to the area. This extraordinary, branded condo hotel for Miami will ensure that the demand for world-leading, design-led spaces with unparalleled views can be fulfilled.
Michael Stern, CEO of JDS Development Group
Dolce&Gabbana Residences isn’t just about luxury interiors; it’s about making a statement on the Miami skyline. Standing at 1,049 feet, it will be the tallest building in the city. Designed by Studio Sofield, the façade combines ivory travertine and matte black steel beams, creating a modernist masterpiece that reflects both elegance and superior strength.
At street level, a gold-beaded ‘necklace’ adds a touch of brilliance, ensuring that the building is as stunning on the outside as it is on the inside.
Brickell is booming, and the demand for high-end residences is soaring. In 2023, the average daily rate for Miami’s 5-star hotels exceeded $1,000, a 48% increase from 2019. Brickell’s two-bedroom condos are renting for double the rates of similar units in other high-end buildings, reflecting the area’s growing allure. The many who have relocated into Miami from major cities like New York and Los Angeles have provided $3.7 billion in taxable income, further driving demand for luxury living spaces.
As you can see, Dolce&Gabbana’s expansion into the Miami real estate market is more than just a new development; it’s an ongoing luxury brand revolution and apparent population demand. With unparalleled design, flexible living spaces, and a prime location, it is set to become the epitome of luxury living in Miami.
So, whether you’re looking to invest or simply want to experience the Dolce&Gabbana lifestyle, this is your chance to join the up-and-coming community. Get in while you still can!
