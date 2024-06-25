Booming Designer Buildings: The New Dolce&Gabbana Miami Luxury High-Rise

Miami has emerged as the epicenter of luxury designer brand buildings, revolutionizing the high-end real estate market. Iconic names like Fendi Château Residences, Baccarat Residences, Bentley Residences, and Aston Martin Residences have already made their mark.

Now, adding to this opulent landscape, Dolce&Gabbana Residences and Hotel is set to unveil a stunning new development in Brickell by 2027, making their mark in Miami’s thriving luxury scene.