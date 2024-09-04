Malibu Modernist Marvel: Iconic Home from The Canyons Starring Lindsay Lohan Hits the Market

Malibu, the jewel of Southern California's coastline, is synonymous with luxury, privacy, and breathtaking views. Among its architectural treasures, one iconic residence stands out—not only for its striking design but also for its starring role in Hollywood. Now, this renowned property, featured prominently in Paul Schrader's The Canyons starring Lindsay Lohan, is available for a discerning buyer at $7.25 million.
Perched majestically above Carbon Mesa with sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean, Catalina, and the Channel Islands, this modernist masterpiece offers a rare blend of seclusion and accessibility. Spanning over 12 acres of private mountain terrain, the estate is a sanctuary that few can claim in the highly sought-after Malibu community.
The home, designed by acclaimed architect Vitus Mataré, draws inspiration from legendary figures like Le Corbusier and Mies van der Rohe, embodying a timeless minimalism that remains as relevant today as it was when the property was first constructed in 1978. The sleek, updated interiors, with their clean lines and open spaces, perfectly complement the natural beauty surrounding the residence.
This four-bedroom, four-bath home has been immortalized on the silver screen and even graced the cover of Vogue. Yet, it’s the personal experience of living here that truly captivates. As you enter the multi-level atrium, vaulted wood ceilings invite in the coastal breezes, and floor-to-ceiling windows frame the panoramic vistas that define this property. The natural light that floods every corner of the home enhances the seamless indoor-outdoor living experience—a hallmark of Malibu’s finest estates.
"The setting of this home is incredibly unique, situated on its own promontory," says Russell Grether of the Mark & Grether Group, Compass, one of the listing agents. "The private road access makes all of Malibu easily accessible while having true panoramic views of the ocean and surrounding untouched mountains."
For those who revel in the art of entertaining, the property does not disappoint. The open-concept floor plan seamlessly connects a grand living area, a gourmet kitchen, and a formal dining room, creating a flow that is ideal for hosting. Outdoors, multiple spaces cater to al fresco dining, with a built-in barbecue and covered dining area that overlook the meticulously landscaped gardens—a setting that promises unforgettable gatherings.
“It’s extremely rare to find this level of privacy and acreage with ocean views that is still close to the Pacific Coast Highway,” adds Tony Mark, co-listing agent from the Mark & Grether Group, Compass. “The property functions as a compound, offering countless spaces perfect for both unwinding and entertaining. The pool alone has to be one of Malibu's best."
The estate’s outdoor allure extends beyond the entertaining spaces. The lush gardens, dotted with avocado, citrus, guava, and apricot trees, create a tranquil retreat that feels worlds away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Meanwhile, the adjacent studio offers the perfect haven for creativity—whether it’s a private workspace, gym, or music studio, the ocean view is always an inspiring companion.
Living in Malibu means more than just owning a piece of paradise. This coastal enclave is home to some of the world’s most recognizable celebrities, from Lady Gaga to Jack Nicholson, Paris Hilton, and Jonah Hill. Beyond its pristine beaches, Malibu offers a vibrant cultural scene and upscale amenities. Whether it's a day spent exploring The Getty Villa, indulging in retail therapy at Malibu Country Mart, or dining at Nobu Malibu, the options are as endless as the ocean views.
This home, with its modernist pedigree, Hollywood history, and unrivaled setting, offers more than just a residence; it’s an invitation to live a lifestyle that epitomizes Malibu's allure.
Opportunities to own such an iconic piece of Malibu real estate are rare. With its prime location, architectural significance, and Hollywood credentials, this property is more than just a home—it’s a legacy waiting to be claimed.
For those seeking the ultimate blend of luxury, privacy, and style, this is the opportunity of a lifetime. As Tony Mark succinctly puts it, "The property functions as a compound, offering countless spaces perfect for both unwinding and entertaining. The pool alone has to be one of Malibu's best."
