Malibu Modernist Marvel: Iconic Home from The Canyons Starring Lindsay Lohan Hits the Market

Perched majestically above Carbon Mesa with sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean, Catalina, and the Channel Islands, this modernist masterpiece offers a rare blend of seclusion and accessibility. Spanning over 12 acres of private mountain terrain, the estate is a sanctuary that few can claim in the highly sought-after Malibu community.

The home, designed by acclaimed architect Vitus Mataré, draws inspiration from legendary figures like Le Corbusier and Mies van der Rohe, embodying a timeless minimalism that remains as relevant today as it was when the property was first constructed in 1978. The sleek, updated interiors, with their clean lines and open spaces, perfectly complement the natural beauty surrounding the residence.