Score Big: Serena Williams's $13.5M Former Estate Can Be Yours

Serena Williams, a titan in the world of tennis, first captured the world's attention by clinching her Grand Slam singles title at the U.S. Open in 1999. Since then, she has accumulated 23 Grand Slam singles titles, the highest in the Open Era.
Beyond the courts, Serena's appearances on shows like The Simpsons and My Wife and Kids have showcased her as more than just a sports superstar; she is a cultural icon with multiple skills and talents.
Given her extraordinary success, it's no surprise that Serena indulges in life's finer things, which include exquisite estates, and now you have the chance to own a piece of her legacy. Serena's former Los Angeles estate, a stunning Colonial Mediterranean home, is back on the market for just $13.5 million.
The quiet and very private property, located in the lush Stone Canyon neighborhood, is more than just a house; it's a mansion that encompasses Serena's extraordinary achievements and shares a glimpse inside the superstar's opulent lifestyle.
Now owned by designer Rodrigo Vargas, this estate is situated on a spacious double lot, spanning nearly 3 acres, and just minutes away from the iconic Hotel Bel-Air.
Originally built in the 1930s, the house has been remodeled and expanded to offer modern luxury features while retaining its timeless and classic charm.
The luxurious Los Angeles home features six bedrooms and seven baths spread across 6,100 square feet of perfectly designed spaces. As you step through the grand double doors into an entry foyer, you'll find yourself in a semi-circular living room adorned with marble floors and elegant built-in bookshelves.
The wood-paneled study features a built-in bar, and the formal dining room features a sparkling chandelier which adds an element of charm and sophistication to the room.
The all-white kitchen, equipped with limestone countertops and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, offers a cozy breakfast nook surrounded by natural light.
Upstairs, the primary suite features a Juliet balcony, a spacious walk-in closet, a lavish bath with dual vanities, a clawfoot soaking tub, and a private steam shower. Every corner of this home has been designed to provide comfort and elegance fit for a star.
The private backyard is a serene oasis with a pool and spa surrounded by a flagstone terrace. An open-air cabana with a fireplace and a brick-clad terrace creates the perfect setting to host outdoor gatherings or quite meditation sessions for one.
While the property lacks a tennis court, which came to me as a surprise, it more than makes up for it with its tranquil ambiance and lush surroundings all around.
After her marriage to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in 2017, Serena moved on to other luxurious homes, including a $6.7 million residence in Beverly Hills and a 7,000-square-foot waterfront property in Jupiter, Florida.
Her former LA estate, now available for purchase, offers a unique opportunity to experience the lifestyle of a tennis legend as this estate offers a tranquil escape from the busy city.
Serena Williams's former LA home is not just a property; it's a piece of history, a luxurious retreat, and a winning investment. For $13.5 million, you can own this stunning Colonial Mediterranean estate and live like a tennis champion. Whether you're a fan of Serena or simply seeking a luxurious LA home, this property is a rare gem in the world of real estate.
With its rich architectural design, spacious layout, and serene surroundings, this home offers a perfect blend of elegance, relaxing comfort, and complete privacy.
