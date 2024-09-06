Equestrian Estate Once Owned by Will Rogers and Michelle Pfeiffer

The historic main house sports a 6,250-square-foot floor plan with high ceilings and rustic wood beams. Bright white walls contrast with dark hardwood floors and accents. Walls of glass offer stunning garden views and lots of natural light. The rustic country kitchen opens to a romantic dining room and the enchanting two-level library, while the expansive primary suite includes a spa-inspired, en-suite bath and its own patio.

The main house is just the beginning: the staff house is a one-bed, one-bath brick unit with 446 square feet; the two-story guest house is a spacious 1,200-square-foot new construction; the pool house is over 1,000 square feet with a bathroom and spa; and the free-standing gym is over 800 square feet.