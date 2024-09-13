$13.4 Million Triplex Sets a Real Estate Record in San Juan, Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico’s real estate market has been steadily gaining traction, particularly in the luxury sector. Traditionally, the island’s elite properties were clustered in gated communities like Dorado Beach, but this sale underscores the rising appeal of more urban locations like Condado.

The penthouse sits atop the 18-story Peninsula condo building on Ashford Avenue, overlooking Condado Lagoon, and offers more than 9,400 square feet of indoor living space, paired with an impressive 3,000 square feet of outdoor terraces.

According to Oriana Juvelier of Puerto Rico Sotheby’s International Realty, who represented both the seller and buyer in the transaction,