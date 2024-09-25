The Ultimate Decision: Should You Buy or Build Your Next Luxury Residence?

Regardless of whether you choose to buy or build, understanding the long-term costs is crucial. Maintaining a luxury property requires ongoing attention, particularly in areas like landscaping, high-tech security systems, and upkeep of specialized materials.

Buying an Existing Luxury Home

Older luxury properties often come with a unique set of challenges. While the charm and character of historic homes are appealing, maintaining them can be costly. Elements such as dated HVAC systems, older plumbing, or a lack of modern energy efficiency standards may need immediate upgrades. Renovations, such as adding custom rooms, can be expensive, and you may need to hire room addition contractors to ensure your changes align with local regulations and maintain the home’s prestige.