Billy Joel’s Waterfront Palm Beach Mansion Sold: A $49.9 Million Oceanfront Masterpiece

Spanning nearly four acres and boasting 300 feet of private beachfront, this sprawling estate offers unparalleled access to both the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway. For boat enthusiasts, the property features a private dock, making it ideal for water-based leisure and exploration. The mansion itself is an artful combination of traditional Mediterranean architecture with modern, open-concept spaces that evoke the feeling of a bright, beachside retreat.

Among the home’s standout features are the seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, each meticulously designed to offer both luxury and comfort. The two-story living room, accented by exposed wooden beams and a stenciled Pecky Cypress ceiling, offers panoramic water views from nearly every angle. A newly upgraded chef’s kitchen, complete with a barrel-vaulted ceiling crafted from Chicago brick, is perfect for culinary enthusiasts. The master suite includes a dressing room with custom back-lit shoe shelves—a testament to Joel’s attention to detail.