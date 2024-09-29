Jim Carrey’s Brentwood Mansion: A Hollywood Sanctuary Now Listed at $26.5 Million

Jim Carrey’s career has been anything but ordinary, and his Brentwood mansion reflects his larger-than-life personality. Tucked behind red-brick gates and towering hedges, this 12,700-square-foot home offers both privacy and grandeur. With five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and three half baths, the estate’s layout blends modern convenience with California’s signature indoor-outdoor lifestyle.

High-beamed ceilings throughout the home create a sense of openness, while skylights bathe the space in natural light—perfect for showcasing Carrey’s impressive art collection, including his own vibrant creations. Hardwood and polished stone floors flow through the expansive living areas, where fireplaces and massive windows allow views of the lush landscaping to filter in, creating a sense of calm and serenity.