Jim Carrey’s Brentwood Mansion: A Hollywood Sanctuary Now Listed at $26.5 Million
For over 30 years, Jim Carrey has called this sprawling ranch-style mansion in LA's exclusive Brentwood neighborhood his home. Now, as he enjoys life in Maui, Carrey has listed the property for $26.5 million, down from its original $28.9 million. This estate, spread across two acres, is more than just a residence—it's a retreat, offering the kind of luxury and privacy that only a home in Brentwood can provide.
A Hollywood Star’s Private Sanctuary
Jim Carrey’s career has been anything but ordinary, and his Brentwood mansion reflects his larger-than-life personality. Tucked behind red-brick gates and towering hedges, this 12,700-square-foot home offers both privacy and grandeur. With five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and three half baths, the estate’s layout blends modern convenience with California’s signature indoor-outdoor lifestyle.
High-beamed ceilings throughout the home create a sense of openness, while skylights bathe the space in natural light—perfect for showcasing Carrey’s impressive art collection, including his own vibrant creations. Hardwood and polished stone floors flow through the expansive living areas, where fireplaces and massive windows allow views of the lush landscaping to filter in, creating a sense of calm and serenity.
Entertaining in Style: A Classic California Courtyard
Designed with both relaxation and entertaining in mind, Carrey’s home offers a central courtyard ideal for hosting gatherings or enjoying quiet afternoons. Multiple sliding glass doors connect indoor spaces to the outdoor oasis, blending the indoors and outdoors seamlessly. The chef’s kitchen, complete with an indoor BBQ, ensures that entertaining here is as practical as it is stylish, while a circular breakfast nook provides the perfect spot to enjoy morning coffee beneath the shade of flowering pear trees.
A Master Suite Fit for Hollywood Royalty
The primary suite is an intimate retreat within the estate, featuring its own private patio and a bathroom that exudes old-world charm. The wood-paneled bathroom, with its copper-hooded fireplace and soaking tub, feels more like a spa than a standard master bath, offering a place to unwind in absolute luxury. Leaded glass windows add a touch of classic elegance, while modern amenities keep the space functional for today’s lifestyle.
Luxurious Amenities: Tennis, Pools, and a Home Theater
Beyond the stunning interiors, the property’s expansive two-acre grounds offer an array of amenities rarely found in Los Angeles. A full-size tennis court, waterfall swimming pool, pool house with bar, and sauna/steam room make this estate a true haven for relaxation and recreation. For those who prefer quieter activities, there’s a yoga and meditation platform nestled amidst the mature trees and walking paths that meander through the property’s lush gardens.
The home also features an Art Deco-style theater, a nod to Carrey’s love for the magic of old Hollywood. Mohair-covered sofas and burl wood columns create a plush, immersive viewing experience, while a marble-clad bathroom adds a touch of opulence to the space. Whether you’re screening the latest blockbuster or one of Carrey’s iconic films, this theater is a showstopper in its own right.
Brentwood: Where Privacy Meets Convenience
While Carrey’s estate feels like a secluded retreat, it’s located in one of LA’s most desirable neighborhoods. Brentwood is known for its unique combination of privacy, luxury, and community feel. With its tree-lined streets and high-end real estate, this neighborhood is home to many of Hollywood’s elite, including Arnold Schwarzenegger and LeBron James. Residents enjoy proximity to the renowned Getty Museum, upscale shopping on San Vicente Blvd, and the popular Brentwood Farmers Market, offering some of the best local produce and artisanal goods in the city.
A Legacy of Inspiration
Jim Carrey has described his Brentwood mansion as a place of “enchantment and inspiration,” a fitting description for a home that reflects his creative spirit and artistic legacy. Now, as he shifts his focus to Maui, Carrey hopes that the next owner will experience the same sense of magic and serenity that he did for over three decades.
With its enviable location, rich history, and luxurious amenities, this estate offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of Hollywood history—one that’s as timeless as Carrey’s own storied career.
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Email us at advertising@resident.com to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!