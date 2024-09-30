Frank Lloyd Wright's Iconic Coonley Coach House Hits the Market at $1.1 Million

Wright’s design philosophy centered around the idea that architecture should complement its natural surroundings, and this principle is on full display at the Coonley Coach House. The property’s exterior has been restored to reflect Wright’s original vision, with raised garden beds, lush landscaping, and a reflecting pool enclosed by private garden walls. This thoughtful outdoor design makes the home an ideal space for both relaxation and entertaining.

Inside, the house maintains Wright’s emphasis on open floor plans and communal living spaces. The large family room, complete with one of Wright’s iconic fireplaces, is the heart of the home, providing a warm and inviting space for gatherings. Wright believed that fireplaces should be a focal point of family life, where people could come together to converse and connect at the end of the day—a vision that is fully realized in this home.

Modern updates, such as radiant floor heating and an open-plan kitchen and dining area, make the home comfortable for today’s lifestyle without compromising its historical charm. The kitchen, designed with clean lines and high-end finishes, flows seamlessly into the dining area, making it perfect for both casual meals and more formal entertaining.