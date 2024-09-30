Frank Lloyd Wright's Iconic Coonley Coach House Hits the Market at $1.1 Million

Frank Lloyd Wright, an architect whose influence still looms large over 60 years after his death, designed some of the most iconic homes in American history. Among them is the Coonley Coach House, a jewel of his Prairie Style architecture, now available for purchase. Located in the upscale Riverside neighborhood, just outside of Chicago, this historic property offers both architectural significance and modern comforts, perfectly balancing Wright’s timeless design ethos with contemporary living.
Built in 1912 as part of Wright’s famed Avery Coonley estate, the Coonley Coach House originally served as a support building for the larger residence. The estate itself is considered one of Wright’s most elaborate examples of Prairie Style architecture, a movement that emphasized horizontal lines, flat roofs, and integration with the surrounding landscape. In the 1950s, the coach house was converted into a family home, offering a rare opportunity to own a slice of architectural history.
The home was thoughtfully restored between 2006 and 2007 by its current owner, ensuring the preservation of Wright’s original design elements while enhancing the property with modern amenities. The 2,318-square-foot residence features three ensuite bedrooms and two baths, all located on a spacious 130-foot by 120-foot lot. The home’s sleek contemporary interior, coupled with Wright’s signature architectural touches, creates a living space that is both elegant and functional.
Wright’s design philosophy centered around the idea that architecture should complement its natural surroundings, and this principle is on full display at the Coonley Coach House. The property’s exterior has been restored to reflect Wright’s original vision, with raised garden beds, lush landscaping, and a reflecting pool enclosed by private garden walls. This thoughtful outdoor design makes the home an ideal space for both relaxation and entertaining.
Inside, the house maintains Wright’s emphasis on open floor plans and communal living spaces. The large family room, complete with one of Wright’s iconic fireplaces, is the heart of the home, providing a warm and inviting space for gatherings. Wright believed that fireplaces should be a focal point of family life, where people could come together to converse and connect at the end of the day—a vision that is fully realized in this home.
Modern updates, such as radiant floor heating and an open-plan kitchen and dining area, make the home comfortable for today’s lifestyle without compromising its historical charm. The kitchen, designed with clean lines and high-end finishes, flows seamlessly into the dining area, making it perfect for both casual meals and more formal entertaining.
In addition to its architectural significance, the Coonley Coach House comes with a fascinating collection of historical artifacts that convey with the sale. One of the standout pieces is a circular sofa in the formal living room, designed by Winthrop Faulkner, a grandson of the Coonley family. This unique piece of furniture adds a personal touch to the home, reflecting the rich history of its previous owners.
Also included in the sale are two garden sculptures by renowned Chicago artist Egon Weiner, best known for his "Pillar of Fire" sculpture located at the Chicago Fire Academy. The Adam and Eve sculptures, set amidst the lush garden, add a contemplative artistic element to the outdoor space, further enhancing the home’s serene atmosphere.
Frank Lloyd Wright’s enduring influence on architecture cannot be overstated. With over 1,000 designs to his name and more than 500 completed buildings, Wright’s work has left an indelible mark on both American and global architecture. His innovative use of open floor plans, natural materials, and integration with the landscape was groundbreaking at the time and continues to inspire architects today.
Wright’s designs have become symbols of elegance, modernity, and craftsmanship, qualities that are clearly reflected in the Coonley Coach House. As one of the rare opportunities to own a piece of Wright’s architectural legacy, this home represents a unique blend of history, artistry, and modern luxury.
Located in Riverside, a picturesque suburb of Chicago, the Coonley Coach House offers the best of both worlds—quiet, small-town charm just a short drive from the hustle and bustle of the city. Known for its historic architecture, tree-lined streets, and vibrant community, Riverside is an ideal location for those seeking both serenity and accessibility.
The neighborhood’s proximity to Chicago allows residents to enjoy the city’s cultural attractions, fine dining, and shopping, while still having the peace and privacy of suburban living. Riverside itself is home to a number of parks, walking trails, and local attractions, making it a perfect location for families and professionals alike.
As one of the most significant examples of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Prairie Style architecture, the Coonley Coach House offers a rare opportunity to own an architectural treasure. With its thoughtful restoration, modern amenities, and private, serene setting, this home is a perfect blend of history and luxury living. For those seeking to own a piece of American architectural history, the Coonley Coach House stands as an exquisite example of Wright’s timeless design.
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Email us at advertising@resident.com to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!