From Screen to Reality: The True Cost of Owning Hollywood’s Most Iconic Homes

Owning a piece of cinematic history may be a dream for many, but the financial reality is more staggering than the plots of the movies and shows themselves. A new study by Evernest has revealed the jaw-dropping annual income and net worth required to own some of the most iconic properties from film and television. From the sprawling estate of Downton Abbey to Tony Stark's futuristic cliffside mansion, the allure of these famous homes comes with a hefty price tag, accessible only to those with significant wealth. Here, we dive into the financial details of each legendary property, turning on-screen fantasy into real-world figures.