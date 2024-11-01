200 NW 10th St: Your Coastal Contemporary Dream Awaits

Welcome to luxury living at its finest in the heart of Downtown Boca Raton. Nestled just moments from the renowned Mizner Park and pristine white sand beaches, this exquisite coastal contemporary home offers a unique blend of sophistication, comfort, and convenience. Imagine waking up just steps away from East Boca’s finest dining, shopping, and cultural hotspots, all while enjoying the tranquility of your own private oasis.
Step inside and be captivated by the expansive five-bedroom, five-bathroom layout, crafted with meticulous attention to detail.
A spacious loft and private office provide ample room for work or leisure, while an additional bonus studio suite, complete with a private entrance, allows for unmatched versatility — perfect for guests or a secluded workspace.
The gourmet kitchen is a chef’s dream, featuring custom cabinetry, a generous island, and top-of-the-line finishes that flow effortlessly into the open-concept living area.
Warm hardwood floors and abundant natural light create a welcoming and refined atmosphere that’s perfect for entertaining or simply unwinding in style.
Outside, the luxury continues. Enjoy year-round relaxation in your heated saltwater pool, lounge under the covered loggia, or let the lush tropical landscaping and turf lawn transport you to your personal paradise.
Every element has been considered to enhance your comfort and peace of mind: hurricane-impact resistant windows and doors, a whole-house generator, two tankless water heaters, and a robust security system with hardwired cameras.
With three new A/C zones, the home remains cool and comfortable, even on the warmest South Florida days.
This property is not just a home — it’s a lifestyle. Embrace the elegance, functionality, and vibrancy of life in one of South Florida’s most coveted communities. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to make this extraordinary residence your own.
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!