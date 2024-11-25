South Florida Real Estate Roundup: Art Basel Edition

Dolce&Gabbana’s first real estate development in the US, created in partnership with JDS Development Group and GV Development, is set to open in the tallest tower on the Miami skyline in 2028. With architecture by Studio Sofield in collaboration with ODP Architects, and interiors curated by Dolce&Gabanna, 888 Brickell will feature 259 turnkey residences showcasing the brands meticulous attention to detail and Milanese-meets-Miami flair, complemented by extraordinary views of the Atlantic Ocean, Biscayne Bay, Downtown, and Miami Beach. In a first-of-its-kind design feat, the residences will be able to seamlessly transition into sectioned-off individual hospitality rooms and suites with separate entrances that can be rented as hotel rooms – with the utmost privacy for both residents and guests – either while the owner is in residence or while they are away. Five-star amenities include six food and beverage outlets, two bars in the expansive Grand Lobby, an on-site tailor, a Pool Club restaurant & bar for day-to-night deckside dining, demo kitchen and private dining. Residents will also have access to private amenities including their own expansive lap pool and wellness facilities, including spa suites, an indoor padel court, a golf simulator, and a yoga & Pilates studio. Prices from $3.5 million via ONE Sotheby’s International Realty. www.888.dolcegabbana.com