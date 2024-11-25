South Florida Real Estate Roundup: Art Basel Edition

With Art Basel Miami Beach just around the corner, South Florida is preparing to welcome a global audience of art lovers, tastemakers, and discerning investors. As the city flourishes culturally, so too has the real estate scene, with groundbreaking developments that reflect the area’s unique blend of elegance and edge.
"With Art Basel drawing the world's most influential creatives and collectors to Miami, it's a prime moment to showcase our incredible real estate and lifestyle. Developers are breaking new ground with residences that transcend traditional living spaces, offering a lifestyle enriched with art, design, and unmatched luxury.”
Jaclyn Bild, one of the top real estate agents with Douglas Elliman
The latest crop of South Florida properties stand as testaments to the region’s growing intersection of art, design, and luxury real estate. From Miami’s trendsetting branded residences to Palm Beach’s serene beachfront escapes, these properties offer more than just a home—they represent an artful way of life.
Dolce&Gabbana’s first real estate development in the US, created in partnership with JDS Development Group and GV Development, is set to open in the tallest tower on the Miami skyline in 2028. With architecture by Studio Sofield in collaboration with ODP Architects, and interiors curated by Dolce&Gabanna, 888 Brickell will feature 259 turnkey residences showcasing the brands meticulous attention to detail and Milanese-meets-Miami flair, complemented by extraordinary views of the Atlantic Ocean, Biscayne Bay, Downtown, and Miami Beach. In a first-of-its-kind design feat, the residences will be able to seamlessly transition into sectioned-off individual hospitality rooms and suites with separate entrances that can be rented as hotel rooms – with the utmost privacy for both residents and guests – either while the owner is in residence or while they are away. Five-star amenities include six food and beverage outlets, two bars in the expansive Grand Lobby, an on-site tailor, a Pool Club restaurant & bar for day-to-night deckside dining, demo kitchen and private dining. Residents will also have access to private amenities including their own expansive lap pool and wellness facilities, including spa suites, an indoor padel court, a golf simulator, and a yoga & Pilates studio. Prices from $3.5 million via ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.
The intimate condo property on Millionaire’s Mile marks the first five-star hotel branded residences to come to Hillsboro Beach, with architecture by Arquitectonica and interiors by design firm Piet Boon. Nestled between ocean and bay, the building includes 92 exclusive waterfront condominium homes and villas plus a collection of 13 penthouses. Elevated resort-style amenities include private beach access, an oceanfront pool with sunbeds and cabanas, as well as a comprehensive wellness center with private spa and salon; two state-of-the-art fitness centers with a yoga room; a sauna; tennis, padel and pickleball courts; and an on-site racquet court pro-shop. Adding to the living experience will be 14 private boat slips and dining concepts helmed by a celebrated chef. Residents also gain access to luxury guest suites for visiting friends and family, a game room, a sunrise lounge, an intimate garden, a bocce court, two meeting rooms, a dog park and a curated collection of museum-quality art hand selected by the world-renowned curatorial team of the developer, Related Group. Prices from $5.8 million.
As the centerpiece of the first phase of a multi-billion redevelopment project along 32 acres Intracoastal Waterway, Pier Sixty-Six Residences is the most prestigious address in the yachting capital of the world. Situated on the region’s largest superyacht marina, the historic development introduces its first-ever collection of 88 residences across two Resort Residences, available to be entered into a rental program through Pier Sixty-Six’s hotel, and two condo buildings, Azul and Indigo, that each have private plunge pools. All residents have access to Zenova Spa + Wellness, featuring the southeast’s first snow room, as well as 12 food and beverage destinations including a revolving bar on the 17th floor, Pier Top, which was recently designated a historic landmark. Prices from $3.85 million via ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.
As the only new luxury residential development directly on the Intracoastal waterways in the Northwood neighborhood of West Palm Beach, Alba Palm Beach seamlessly blends its exclusive location with direct water access with indoor/outdoor living floor plans, unobstructed views, day dock boat slips and 25,000 square feet of amenities. With just 55 boutique residences, Alba Palm Beach features an array of two- and three-bedroom floorplans and unique two- and three- story townhomes with water views, private plunge pools and multi-floor terraces. Residents have access to bespoke amenities including sunrise and sunset pools with private cabanas, art and relaxation gardens, multi-sport simulator, state-of-the-art Technogym with water views and luxurious spa offering a his/her sauna, steam room and cold shower experience. Outside of its luxurious walls, Alba Palm Beach offers exclusive access to the City’s best from gifted memberships to the iconic Palm Beach Yacht Club as well as the prestigious New York Mount Sinai Health System’s Concierge Medicine. Prices from $3.25 million via ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.
Infused with distinctive character, the first-ever Standard branded residences blend culture, community and style with world-class design, amenities and service, which until now has only been available at the brands hotels. Thoughtfully selected art is curated for the building with pieces by Jen Clay, Patricio Escobedo, and Gaspar Libedinsky. Located between The Design District and Wynwood, The Standard Residences, Midtown Miami offers 228 pied-a-terre style residences spanning from studios to two-bedroom layouts. A lush rooftop is home to a 60-foot, resort-style sunset pool in tandem with a signature rooftop restaurant and bar by Juvia Group. Wellness offerings include a state-of-the-art sweat room and fitness center, an infrared sauna, an indoor pickleball court, and yoga and stretch studios. A karaoke bar and screening room, as well as fully equipped co-working spaces, Zoom rooms and a private boardroom encourage socialization. Rosso Development, Standard International and Midtown Development are the all-star team collaborating to bring the nearly completed project to life. Limited residences remain with prices from $599,900 via Douglas Elliman.
Delivering an artful edge in the heart of Miami’s urban playground, Edge House stands as a beacon for design with striking architecture by Kobi Karp and refined, contemporary interiors by the renowned Adriana Hoyos Design Studio. The 57-story tower offers a blend of sophisticated living spaces, premium amenities, and seamless access to Miami’s top destinations. Residences will be delivered turnkey, fully finished, and furnished by Hoyos and offer flexibility with no rental restrictions.
A comprehensive array of amenities and services include two resort-style pools and full service pool bar offering breathtaking city views, indoor and outdoor lounge areas, a kids club and playground, wellness center, fitness center, private yoga studio, flexible co-working spaces, 24/7 valet, front-desk concierge, a welcoming lobby lounge with café-bar and more.Prices from the mid-$400,000s via Douglas Elliman.
