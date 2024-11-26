The Art of Living: A $42M Masterpiece Overlooking the Pacific

Perched along the coveted coastline of Corona Del Mar, Newport Beach, the $42 million estate at 2928 Ocean Boulevard is a breathtaking testament to modern luxury. A harmonious fusion of architecture, art, and nature, this exceptional property offers more than a home—it delivers an experience, a lifestyle, and a legacy. Represented by Douglas Elliman's Seth Nelson, this seaside sanctuary captivates discerning buyers seeking unparalleled sophistication.
At the heart of this 9,200-square-foot marvel is a feature that elevates the concept of a staircase to an art form. Designed by renowned architect Chris Light, the marine-grade stainless steel staircase spirals upward, encased in Starphire Ultra-Clear glass panels. This architectural showpiece cascades natural light through the home, creating a dynamic interplay of illumination and shadow. It’s more than a functional element—it’s a sculptural centerpiece that sets the tone for the home’s avant-garde elegance.
Meticulously crafted by Van Cleve Construction with interiors by Slayman Design, every detail of this property has been envisioned and executed to perfection. Three and a half years of dedicated artistry and precision culminate in a residence that balances bold innovation with timeless allure.
The home’s design seamlessly connects its three levels, each revealing a new dimension of luxury. A custom Italian-made elevator ensures effortless movement between floors, while expansive glass walls invite the ocean views inside.
On the main level, the open-concept great room flows into a chef’s kitchen, where top-tier appliances and custom finishes cater to culinary enthusiasts. A private office and guest quarters complete this floor, offering a blend of practicality and poise.
Descend to the subterranean level, and you’ll find a private oasis of leisure and wellness. A state-of-the-art spa and fitness center, a wine cellar, a game room, and a media room provide endless opportunities for relaxation and entertainment. Each space is crafted with an eye toward comfort and indulgence, rivaling the amenities of a five-star resort.
The second level houses the crown jewel of the home: the master wing. This retreat redefines opulence, featuring dual full baths, German-imported custom closets, and a private balcony that frames panoramic views of the Pacific. Three additional en suite bedrooms, each with distinctive design elements, complete this floor.
Above it all, the rooftop terrace offers a 270-degree vista of the coastline, an outdoor kitchen, and ample space for alfresco dining or stargazing. This expansive area transforms the home into the ultimate venue for hosting gatherings or savoring quiet sunsets.
Beyond its walls, 2928 Ocean Blvd is immersed in the charm and prestige of Corona Del Mar. This neighborhood is synonymous with world-class beaches, upscale dining, yachting, and premier golf courses. The property’s prime location ensures that every facet of the Southern California lifestyle is within reach.
Modern technology seamlessly integrates into the home, with cutting-edge systems controlling lighting, security, and climate. Yet, the property’s true luxury lies in its ability to connect its residents with the natural beauty of the Pacific while enveloping them in contemporary grandeur.
This extraordinary residence is more than a collection of exquisite features—it’s a canvas for creating a life of unparalleled beauty and meaning. Every corner of 2928 Ocean Blvd tells a story of craftsmanship, vision, and the art of living well.
For those who demand not just a home but a legacy, this estate stands as a rare offering in the luxury real estate market. From its iconic staircase to its rooftop haven, it is an embodiment of what it means to live extraordinarily.
Welcome to 2928 Ocean Blvd. Life, reimagined by design.
For more details on this property or to schedule a private viewing, contact Seth Nelson at .
