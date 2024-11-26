The Art of Living: A $42M Masterpiece Overlooking the Pacific

At the heart of this 9,200-square-foot marvel is a feature that elevates the concept of a staircase to an art form. Designed by renowned architect Chris Light, the marine-grade stainless steel staircase spirals upward, encased in Starphire Ultra-Clear glass panels. This architectural showpiece cascades natural light through the home, creating a dynamic interplay of illumination and shadow. It’s more than a functional element—it’s a sculptural centerpiece that sets the tone for the home’s avant-garde elegance.

Meticulously crafted by Van Cleve Construction with interiors by Slayman Design, every detail of this property has been envisioned and executed to perfection. Three and a half years of dedicated artistry and precision culminate in a residence that balances bold innovation with timeless allure.