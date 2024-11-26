The Legacy of Luxury: Inside the Transformation and Crown Jewel of 108 Leonard

The journey of 108 Leonard is a testament to the harmonious blend of past and present. Once the headquarters of the New York Life Insurance Company, this Renaissance Revival masterpiece occupies an entire city block, boasting intricate stonework, grand arches, and a stately façade that has witnessed over a century of New York City's evolution.

When Elad Group embarked on revitalizing this landmark, they envisioned more than a mere renovation. Collaborating with the award-winning design firm Jeffrey Beers International (JBI), they sought to honor the building's storied past while infusing it with the luxuries and conveniences demanded by today's discerning residents.

"With 108 Leonard, we embraced the challenge of transforming a McKim, Mead & White masterpiece into a modern sanctuary," reflects Tim Rooney, Partner at JBI. "The building’s extraordinary architectural heritage was our canvas—a delicate balance of old and new that would belong in the grand homes of Paris and yet is so naturally rooted in Downtown Manhattan."