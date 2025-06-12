What Happens When a Private Lake, Swans, and a Zen Garden Meet in Corona?
Hidden Springs: Where Elevated Living is Literally Built Into the Landscape
When you drive up to 1331 Hidden Springs Drive, the real estate cliché of “one-of-a-kind” suddenly earns its credentials. Tucked high into South Corona’s hushed hillside, this 4.5-acre sanctuary pulls off a rare design sleight of hand: it feels palatial yet personal, cinematic yet quietly contemplative. From the moment the stone-lined drive wraps around its manicured perimeter and trickling water feature, you understand this isn’t just a home—it’s a private kingdom of curated indulgence.
Crafted with precision and soul, the 6,400-square-foot estate unfolds like a visual sonata of high-end finishes, awe-inducing panoramas, and thoughtful amenities that range from the indulgent (spa-style bathrooms) to the whimsical (swans gliding across your private lake). This is not merely luxury—it’s lifestyle couture for those who prefer their opulence to come with both swagger and serenity.
The Art of a Grand Entrance—and Even Grander Views
Step inside the double-door foyer and you’re immediately embraced by cathedral ceilings and a grand staircase that feels plucked from a European château. But it's the balconies upstairs that command silence—the kind of hush reserved for mountaintop sunsets and billion-dollar vistas. South-facing views stretch across Corona’s rolling terrain, twinkling city lights by night and verdant expanses by day. With balconies this broad and breezes this perfect, even your morning coffee feels like a ritual in high design.
Culinary Theater in a Chef-Worthy Kitchen
The kitchen is a medley of professional aspiration and residential ease. Anchored by a generous center island and surrounded by sleek custom cabinetry, it’s fitted with top-of-the-line appliances and a walk-in butler’s pantry that seems to whisper secrets from Napa's wine country. Entertain lavishly or cook privately—either way, this kitchen doesn’t just support a lifestyle, it elevates it.
A Primary Suite That Earns Its Crown
The primary suite deserves its own zip code. Imagine a fireplace-adorned sitting area, a spa bathroom with a soaking tub framed by windows overlooking the estate’s lush grounds, and a custom walk-in closet designed for those who consider fashion a form of daily art. Add in the ambiance of warm lighting and the crackle of a private fire, and this isn’t a suite—it’s an escape.
Outdoor Living That Rivals a Resort
Step outside and your reality reorients. To the left: an outdoor kitchen with a built-in BBQ that could host a Food Network final. To the right: a glittering pool and spa worthy of a Palm Springs boutique resort. Just beyond: a tennis court for your morning serve and a secluded fire pit lounge for the after-dinner digestif. All of it cradled by eucalyptus trees and landscaped with a gardener’s precision. It's not merely backyard bliss—it’s leisure with legacy.
Nature Curated: From Swans to Zen
A storybook dock meets a private lake teeming with koi, swans, and serene reflections of the California sun. Meander past the gazebo and a gentle stream leads you to the estate's crown jewel: a Zen Japanese garden. Here, stone pathways, trickling water, and curated flora create a meditative refuge that feels airlifted from Kyoto. It’s not just aesthetic—it’s ancestral, aligning peace with prestige.
The Farm-to-Table Finish
For those who savor sustainability as much as sophistication, the estate delivers: a raised-bed vegetable garden, a bountiful chicken coop, and rows of citrus trees offer farm-to-table freshness that’s both picturesque and practical. Eggs collected at sunrise, lemons picked at noon—luxury here is as edible as it is enviable.
Final Word
Listed by Shaun Radcliffe of First Team Real Estate, at $4,998,000.
1331 Hidden Springs Drive is more than just an address—it’s a declaration. It tells the world that you value not only beauty but balance; not only luxury, but legacy. Here, every square foot sings with intention, every feature was designed for delight. Whether you seek a lavish family compound, a retreat for reflection, or the ultimate entertaining estate, this Corona jewel has the gravity of a forever home and the glamour of a cinematic dreamscape.
For more information, call: 714-745-5165