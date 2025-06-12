What Happens When a Private Lake, Swans, and a Zen Garden Meet in Corona?

Step outside and your reality reorients. To the left: an outdoor kitchen with a built-in BBQ that could host a Food Network final. To the right: a glittering pool and spa worthy of a Palm Springs boutique resort. Just beyond: a tennis court for your morning serve and a secluded fire pit lounge for the after-dinner digestif. All of it cradled by eucalyptus trees and landscaped with a gardener’s precision. It's not merely backyard bliss—it’s leisure with legacy.