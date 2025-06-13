Where Luxury Meets Wanderlust: NYC Residences That Channel Summer 2025’s Hottest Travel Destinations

For those who crave international design, cultural richness, and resort-caliber amenities—but aren’t boarding a plane this summer—New York City’s newest luxury residences may just deliver that same sense of escape. Echoing the aesthetics and ambiance of some of 2025’s most sought-after global destinations, these residential offerings prove that travel-inspired living can exist right at home.
Here are four of the city’s most transportive new developments, each drawing on a different part of the globe to reimagine what it means to live luxuriously in NYC:
As Japan continues to dominate luxury travel lists, Sutton Tower invites residents to tap into its spirit through a design that honors nature and tranquility. A sculptural garden by Thomas Juul-Hansen anchors the building’s wellness experience, complete with a reflection pool, natural stone, and softly layered greenery—a modern homage to the stillness and symmetry of traditional Japanese gardens. Overlooked by a double-height atrium, it offers a moment of calm in Midtown East.
With sweeping skyline views and breezy Mediterranean charm, One Williamsburg Wharf brings a resort-style atmosphere to Brooklyn’s East River edge. The rooftop pool deck evokes the laid-back glamour of the Greek isles, while private cabanas, a juice bar, and expansive indoor-outdoor lounges turn this amenity floor into a sun-soaked escape that balances leisure and luxury.
At 96+Broadway, wellness becomes its own destination. The 75-foot saltwater pool, framed in travertine flooring and geometric Hemlock wood paneling, evokes the clean lines and calming ambiance of Thailand’s high-end spas and wellness retreats. The aesthetic is subtle but striking—more White Lotus Season Three than typical Upper West Side, and that’s precisely the point.
Blending Parisian sensibility with New York sophistication, 720 West End Avenue embraces indoor-outdoor living through a landscaped garden terrace and an elegantly appointed private dining room. The reimagined Emery Roth design, led by Thomas Juul-Hansen, brings French refinement to the Upper West Side, where morning espresso on the terrace and dinner party ambiance meet beneath the same skyline.
As global wanderlust continues to influence how—and where—people want to live, these New York developments offer a compelling alternative to hopping on a flight. They invite residents to engage with international aesthetics, slow-living sensibilities, and hospitality-level amenities—all within the energy of the city.