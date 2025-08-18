Light-Filled Luxe Meets Serene Escape: Masterpiece Residence in Los Angeles

Nestled behind stately gates on a private lane, 655 Oak Springs Lane feels more like a zen retreat in Bali than a traditional California estate. This single‑level Mid‑Century beauty sprawls across lush grounds, where tropical landscaping envelops the residence like a living painting. Upon arrival, sweeping pathways and curated greenery guide you into a serene world, with every turn revealing a new outdoor sanctuary. The transition from public gate to private sanctuary sets an immediate tone: this is an estate where nature and luxury are inseparable—an homage to thoughtful design and a deep respect for Montecito’s endemic beauty.