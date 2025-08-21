ORA by Casa Tua Launches EB-5 Investment Program in Miami’s Brickell District

Miami’s skyline has a new focal point with ORA by Casa Tua, the highly anticipated branded residential tower rising in Brickell. Developed by Fortune International Group , the real estate powerhouse led by visionary founder Edgardo Defortuna, the project has officially filed with the USCIS for designation under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program and is now accepting EB-5 investments. This milestone introduces a rare pathway for qualified foreign nationals to establish U.S. residency through real estate investment, while also securing a residence in one of Miami’s most sought-after neighborhoods.