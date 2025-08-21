ORA by Casa Tua Launches EB-5 Investment Program in Miami’s Brickell District
Source: ORA by Casa Tua
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
Miami’s skyline has a new focal point with ORA by Casa Tua, the highly anticipated branded residential tower rising in Brickell. Developed by Fortune International Group , the real estate powerhouse led by visionary founder Edgardo Defortuna, the project has officially filed with the USCIS for designation under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program and is now accepting EB-5 investments. This milestone introduces a rare pathway for qualified foreign nationals to establish U.S. residency through real estate investment, while also securing a residence in one of Miami’s most sought-after neighborhoods.
EB-5 Investment Meets Branded Residential Living
ORA by Casa Tua stands among a select group of Florida condominium projects designed to accommodate EB-5 investment. Through this federal program, individuals and their families—including spouses and children under 21—who invest $1,050,000 in ORA by Casa Tua are eligible to obtain a U.S. green card. The opportunity blends financial investment with lifestyle, allowing global buyers to anchor their futures in Miami through a property that embodies design, culture, and hospitality.
“The EB-5 designation for ORA by Casa Tua adds another layer of global appeal to what is already one of the most visionary lifestyle-driven residential offerings in Miami.”
Edgardo Defortuna, President and CEO of Fortune International Group
He continued, “Given Casa Tua’s international brand cachet and the strength of the Brickell market, we expect strong demand from international investors eager to establish U.S. residency while owning a home in one of the country’s most vibrant cities.”
Residences Defined by Design and Flexibility
Located at 1210 Brickell Avenue, the tower will present 533 fully furnished residences ranging from studios to four-bedroom layouts. Each home is designed for effortless ownership and immediate rental flexibility—an increasingly valuable feature for global buyers. Milan-based studio m2atelier is leading the interiors, ensuring each space reflects the Casa Tua signature of refined detail.
Residences will include ten-foot ceilings, expansive floor-to-ceiling windows with curated treatments, smart home integration, and Italian-designed kitchens with premier appliances. Additional features such as imported bath fixtures, spacious walk-in closets, in-residence washer and dryers, and pre-wiring for high-speed internet ensure elevated convenience. Sweeping views of Brickell, Biscayne Bay, and Coconut Grove further connect each residence to Miami’s natural beauty.
“Miami continues to attract global citizens who are not only looking to invest in real estate, but also in lifestyle and legacy. ORA offers the full package, a rare opportunity to live well and establish permanent roots in the U.S.”
Edgardo Defortuna, President and CEO of Fortune International Group
Lifestyle as a Defining Asset
Beyond its residences, ORA by Casa Tua distinguishes itself with an amenity program unlike any other in the city. A three-story open sky garden will anchor the property, providing an immersive connection to nature within the vertical landscape of Brickell.
The development also introduces four Casa Tua dining concepts—Terra, Uva, Fuoco, and Vento—bringing culinary sophistication directly to residents’ doors. State-of-the-art wellness facilities, co-working studios, and cultural gathering spaces extend the ethos of Casa Tua, a brand renowned for merging hospitality, art, and community on a global stage.
A Strategic and Emotional Investment
For international investors seeking both financial security and personal connection, ORA by Casa Tua offers a compelling alignment of opportunity and experience. Its EB-5 designation underscores not only the strength of Miami’s luxury real estate market, but also the city’s enduring appeal as a hub for global living.
As Defortuna emphasized, ORA is more than a place to reside—it is an investment in lifestyle, legacy, and belonging.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter