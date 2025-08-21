The Perigon Miami Beach Unveils $37 Million Penthouse West
Source: The Perigon
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
The Perigon, Miami Beach’s highly anticipated oceanfront condominium designed by the internationally acclaimed architecture firm OMA, has released its crown jewel: Penthouse West. Priced at $37 million, this two-story residence offers panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean, Biscayne Bay, and the Miami skyline, representing one of the most exclusive residential offerings on the market.
A Landmark in Modern Coastal Design
Located at 5333 Collins Avenue between Indian Creek and the Atlantic Ocean, The Perigon rises 17 stories above one of Miami Beach’s most coveted stretches of sand. Penthouse West’s 5,685 square feet of interior living space is complemented by 6,487 square feet of outdoor terraces, including a private, landscaped rooftop with a 30-foot infinity-edge pool, sundeck, lounge area, and full summer kitchen.
Accessed via a private elevator landing, the home features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a powder room. Interiors by Tara Bernerd, renowned for her work on luxury hotels and private yachts, integrate hand-selected fabrics, Italian walnut or European white oak finishes, and refined materiality inspired by Miami Beach’s coastal palette.
Signature Living Spaces
At the heart of Penthouse West is a double-height great room with soaring 22-foot ceilings and a wraparound terrace. The chef’s kitchen features custom Italian cabinetry, stone-faced drawers, a custom fluted marble island with gas cooktop, Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, and a full-height wine refrigerator. A private breakfast terrace captures morning light over the water.
The primary suite offers two oversized dressing rooms, a midnight bar, and a private outdoor living room for sunset views. The spa-inspired primary bath includes dual rain showers, a white marble soaking tub with bronze accents, and 10-inch thick honed marble countertops. Three guest suites each have private terraces and walk-in closets, while staff quarters include a separate ensuite.
The Perigon’s Exclusive Amenities
The Perigon is the first residential building in Miami Beach designed by OMA New York, blending European Riviera elegance with South Florida’s indoor-outdoor lifestyle. Residences feature 10-foot ceilings, deep wraparound terraces, marble-adorned primary baths, and grand kitchens with custom Italian cabinetry.
The development offers over 20,000 square feet of amenities, including:
Oceanfront swimming pool with cabanas
Residents-only private restaurant and speakeasy led by Michelin-starred Chef Shaun Hergatt
Breakfast and sunset lounges
Terraced fitness center with water views
Screening room and billiards lounge
Children’s playroom and private salon
Landscaping by Gustafson Porter + Bowman, the firm behind the Eiffel Tower’s green space, integrates lush gardens and serene water features.
An Offering for the Global Elite
“Catering to the most discerning buyers, we curated every detail of The Perigon with their lifestyle in mind, from architectural design, to interiors, to the food and beverage programs, always offering a refined yet approachable style of luxury.”
Camilo Miguel Jr., CEO of Mast Capital
Miguel Jr. continued, “Penthouse West is the epitome of this offering, appealing to those seeking sophisticated design, seclusion and privacy, unparalleled views of the ocean and Biscayne Bay, and the pinnacle of indoor-outdoor luxury living.”
Jay Parker, CEO of Douglas Elliman, added, “As the global elite consider adding a Miami residence to their collection, it became clear that the market needed a new oceanfront trophy residence that would impress an eclectic clientele. Penthouse West is a home that will quickly capture the attention of a worldly, sensible buyer that appreciates space, privacy and refined design.”
With its rare combination of OMA’s architectural vision, Bernerd’s elevated interiors, and an amenity program unmatched in Miami Beach, Penthouse West at The Perigon offers a singular opportunity to own a new landmark in luxury coastal living.
