Lennar Debuts Rear-Entry Garage Townhomes at Shearwater in St. Augustine
Lennar, one of the nation’s leading homebuilders, has announced the release of its latest phase in Shearwater, a sought-after master-planned community in St. Johns County. The introduction of rear-entry garage townhomes marks a distinctive shift in design, emphasizing enhanced curb appeal, walkability, and a stronger sense of neighborhood connection.
The grand opening event is set for Saturday, August 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., inviting prospective buyers to tour the newly unveiled model townhomes, enjoy complimentary refreshments, and explore the expansive amenities that have made Shearwater one of Northeast Florida’s most desirable residential destinations.
Thoughtful Design for Modern Living
By situating garages at the rear of each residence, the new townhomes preserve the architectural charm of the front streetscape while creating a more pedestrian-friendly environment. The result is a cohesive community aesthetic where sidewalks and landscaped fronts take center stage.
“With our newest phase at Shearwater, we're introducing something truly special. These rear-entry garage townhomes offer beautiful curb appeal and encourage residents to easily walk to nearby amenities. This community is perfect for families, first-time buyers, or anyone looking for low-maintenance living.”
Randy Thrash, Lennar Jacksonville Division President
The homes feature open-concept floor plans designed for both everyday living and entertaining, with flexible spaces that adapt to a variety of lifestyles.
Everything’s Included in Every Home
Each residence is part of Lennar’s signature Everything’s Included® program, which provides high-end finishes and sought-after features at no extra cost. Standard appointments include:
Quartz countertops
Stainless steel kitchen appliances
Luxury flooring
Recessed panel cabinetry
Integrated smart home technology
Designer-selected finishes for a cohesive, move-in-ready aesthetic
Resort-Inspired Amenities
Shearwater’s lifestyle amenities rival those of a private resort. The Kayak Club serves as the community’s social and fitness hub, while multiple swimming pools, a lazy river, nature trails, dog parks, and playgrounds cater to both relaxation and recreation. A year-round calendar of community events fosters connection among residents.
Prime Location in St. Johns County
Situated in the heart of St. Johns County, Shearwater offers residents access to some of Florida’s top-rated public schools, including Bartram Trail High School and Pacetti Bay Middle School. Daily conveniences such as Publix, local dining, and top-tier healthcare are just minutes away, as are historic downtown St. Augustine, scenic Atlantic beaches, and I-95 for quick access to Jacksonville.
