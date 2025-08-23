Lennar Debuts Rear-Entry Garage Townhomes at Shearwater in St. Augustine

Lennar, one of the nation’s leading homebuilders, has announced the release of its latest phase in Shearwater, a sought-after master-planned community in St. Johns County. The introduction of rear-entry garage townhomes marks a distinctive shift in design, emphasizing enhanced curb appeal, walkability, and a stronger sense of neighborhood connection.

The grand opening event is set for Saturday, August 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., inviting prospective buyers to tour the newly unveiled model townhomes, enjoy complimentary refreshments, and explore the expansive amenities that have made Shearwater one of Northeast Florida’s most desirable residential destinations.