PalmCorp Construction Unveils $17 Million Luxury Estate in Palm Beach

With more than 40 years of experience creating high-end homes throughout Palm Beach and The Palm Beaches, Palmieri has built a legacy on precision, timeless design, and an unyielding commitment to excellence. The List Road estate stands as a testament to that reputation, blending refined architectural detailing with the latest in modern amenities to deliver a home designed for both elegance and comfort.

The property’s recognition as an award-winning design underscores Palmieri’s ability to pair aesthetic vision with structural excellence. Inside and out, every element reflects a builder deeply attuned to the tastes and expectations of Palm Beach’s most discerning residents.