PalmCorp Construction Unveils $17 Million Luxury Estate in Palm Beach
Source: PalmCorp Construction
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
August 19th, 2025 — In a market defined by prestige and exclusivity, PalmCorp Construction has once again delivered a property that sets a new standard for Palm Beach living. Led by veteran builder Russ Palmieri, the company has completed its latest project — a $17 million award-winning estate at 234 List Road — a residence that embodies decades of mastery in luxury homebuilding.
A Legacy of Craftsmanship
With more than 40 years of experience creating high-end homes throughout Palm Beach and The Palm Beaches, Palmieri has built a legacy on precision, timeless design, and an unyielding commitment to excellence. The List Road estate stands as a testament to that reputation, blending refined architectural detailing with the latest in modern amenities to deliver a home designed for both elegance and comfort.
The property’s recognition as an award-winning design underscores Palmieri’s ability to pair aesthetic vision with structural excellence. Inside and out, every element reflects a builder deeply attuned to the tastes and expectations of Palm Beach’s most discerning residents.
Expanding the Palm Beach Portfolio
While the List Road estate now takes its place among PalmCorp Construction’s most distinguished works, the company’s momentum continues. Palmieri and his team are currently overseeing a major renovation in one of West Palm Beach’s fastest-growing neighborhoods, a project set for completion in 2026. This endeavor speaks to the company’s ability to adapt its signature craftsmanship to evolving market demands while maintaining the level of quality that has defined its brand for decades.
Building with Passion and Precision
"Every home we create is built with passion and precision. The List Road estate is a true reflection of that mission."
Russ Palmieri, founder of PalmCorp Construction
About PalmCorp Construction
Known throughout the region as The Palm Beach Builder, PalmCorp Construction specializes in the design and construction of luxury estate homes across Palm Beach and The Palm Beaches. Under Palmieri’s leadership, the company has become synonymous with meticulous attention to detail, architectural integrity, and a personalized approach that ensures each home is as distinctive as its owner.
