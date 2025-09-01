Lennar’s Skyborne Communities Offer Attainable Luxury in Southern California

In Southern California’s competitive real estate market, finding a home that balances lifestyle, quality, and price is a rare achievement. Yet Lennar Homes of California has managed to do just that with its Skyborne master-planned community in Desert Hot Springs—now one of the state’s top-selling residential developments.

Located just ten minutes north of Palm Springs, Skyborne’s prime position near Indian Canyon Drive and the 62 Freeway provides seamless access to the western Coachella Valley and the rapidly growing Inland Empire. The appeal is heightened by pricing that starts in the high $300,000s to low $400,000s—a range that is almost unheard of for new construction in the region, especially when paired with expansive views of the Coachella Valley.