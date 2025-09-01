Lennar’s Skyborne Communities Offer Attainable Luxury in Southern California
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
In Southern California’s competitive real estate market, finding a home that balances lifestyle, quality, and price is a rare achievement. Yet Lennar Homes of California has managed to do just that with its Skyborne master-planned community in Desert Hot Springs—now one of the state’s top-selling residential developments.
Located just ten minutes north of Palm Springs, Skyborne’s prime position near Indian Canyon Drive and the 62 Freeway provides seamless access to the western Coachella Valley and the rapidly growing Inland Empire. The appeal is heightened by pricing that starts in the high $300,000s to low $400,000s—a range that is almost unheard of for new construction in the region, especially when paired with expansive views of the Coachella Valley.
Ara and Nova: Two Communities Driving Demand
Skyborne’s success is anchored by its two new neighborhoods—Ara and Nova—both designed to deliver a full resort-style experience at an attainable price point. Buyers will find homes that blend thoughtful floor plans with architectural details and finishes that feel far beyond their price range.
Many residences feature open-concept living spaces, designer kitchens, and outdoor areas that maximize the surrounding desert and mountain vistas. For buyers entering the market for the first time or those seeking a lock-and-leave second home, the combination of quality and location is proving hard to resist.
Amenities on Par with Luxury Developments
Skyborne’s master plan places amenities at the forefront. Residents are greeted by mosaic stone monument walls that set the tone for the community’s aesthetic. The 6,000-square-foot clubhouse and recreation center serves as a social hub, while multiple pool complexes, dog parks, and a soon-to-open fitness center round out the lifestyle offering.
All of this comes with HOA dues under $150 per month, a fraction of what’s typical for communities with similar features.
As a Lennar representative explains, “Skyborne is redefining what buyers can expect in this price range. It’s affordable without sacrificing quality or lifestyle.”
A Growing Vision for Desert Hot Springs
Skyborne’s momentum is only expected to accelerate. Additional builders are set to introduce new projects within the community over the next 12 months, expanding housing options and attracting an even broader demographic of buyers.
For those looking to put down roots in the Coachella Valley—or secure a weekend retreat just minutes from Palm Springs—Skyborne offers a rare combination: attainable pricing without compromise on amenities, design, or location.
With Ara and Nova already among California’s best-selling projects, the community is poised to remain one of the most compelling residential stories in Southern California real estate.
