Is This Chicago’s Most Coveted Lincoln Park Address?
A Lincoln Park Masterpiece That Redefines City Living
Every city has its handful of streets that embody prestige, presence, and permanence. For Chicago, North Burling Street is arguably the crown jewel, a stretch of Lincoln Park where architecture and aspiration converge. At 1853 North Burling, a $9.45 million residence commands both attention and admiration with a rare 44-foot-wide lot—twice the city standard—that instantly shifts the home into a category of its own. While most urban residences must wrestle with the limitations of narrow footprints, this estate delivers the kind of width and scale typically reserved for suburban sanctuaries.
Yet here, that sense of sprawling comfort is anchored firmly within one of Chicago’s most prestigious neighborhoods. Just steps from the boutique-lined charm of Armitage Avenue, moments from express routes into downtown, and within easy reach of the lakefront, the address offers not only space but also convenience. In essence, it represents the perfect duality: the expanse of a country estate fused with the vibrancy and sophistication of city life, creating a residence that feels both rare and timeless.
A Façade of Old-World Craft, A Lifestyle of Modern Ease
Approaching the estate, it is immediately evident that this is not a house hastily conceived but rather a residence composed with deliberate artistry. The water-struck brick façade, warm yet stately, sets the tone for a home where craftsmanship is not ornamental but foundational. An arched entryway nods to centuries-old European traditions, while inside, soaring eleven-foot ceilings give a sense of openness that feels both modern and welcoming.
The centerpiece of the interiors is without question the Christopher Peacock kitchen—a name synonymous with bespoke luxury and a calling card of the world’s most elegant residences. With its tailored cabinetry, chef-grade appliances, and polished finishes, it is less a kitchen than a stage for culinary performance, whether orchestrating intimate family dinners or elaborate soirées. The floor plan is designed to flow seamlessly, with light playing across fine millwork and wide-plank floors, magnifying a sense of refinement. Here, every element is intentional, every proportion balanced, resulting in an interior experience that is as gracious as it is grand, both classic and contemporary in equal measure.
Where Entertaining Becomes Elevated Art
For those who believe that homes should not only shelter but also inspire, 1853 North Burling offers a stage upon which life’s most memorable gatherings unfold. The formal living and dining rooms rise to the occasion with stately finishes and expansive volumes that naturally draw people together, whether for champagne receptions or quiet evenings by the fire. But what makes this property exceptional is the way the indoors and outdoors are choreographed into a singular lifestyle. A Saint Andrew’s stone terrace, complete with built-in grill, becomes an alfresco dining room in the summer months, while professionally landscaped gardens provide a backdrop that is simultaneously serene and sophisticated.
Leisure is not an afterthought but a design principle, with a private sport court bringing resort-style activity into the city and a rooftop deck that rivals the best penthouse views. Here, the Chicago skyline becomes part of the décor, framed against a fire pit that keeps gatherings warm well into the evening. The result is a home that transforms entertaining from an activity into an art form, blending elegance with ease.
North Burling Street homes are among the most expensive in Chicago, with prices often exceeding $1,000 per square foot—nearly double the city average.
The Address That Defines Prestige
In luxury real estate, location is never simply about convenience—it is about identity. To live on North Burling Street is to join an enclave defined by its exclusivity, architectural pedigree, and cultural proximity. Within Lincoln Park, itself one of the city’s most historic and coveted neighborhoods, Burling is the address whispered at dinner parties and referenced in investment conversations. This property sits firmly at the center of that narrative, offering immediate access to Chicago’s finest—whether that means a walk along the lakefront at sunrise, a quick commute downtown for a board meeting, or a leisurely afternoon spent among Armitage Avenue’s designer shops and cafés.
Yet beyond its enviable setting, 1853 North Burling represents something larger: the rare convergence of scale, craftsmanship, and location that defines the upper echelon of luxury living. It is more than a home; it is a statement of belonging, of legacy, of knowing that one occupies a space not just of comfort but of cultural significance within the fabric of Chicago’s most elite community.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter