Is This Chicago’s Most Coveted Lincoln Park Address?

For those who believe that homes should not only shelter but also inspire, 1853 North Burling offers a stage upon which life’s most memorable gatherings unfold. The formal living and dining rooms rise to the occasion with stately finishes and expansive volumes that naturally draw people together, whether for champagne receptions or quiet evenings by the fire. But what makes this property exceptional is the way the indoors and outdoors are choreographed into a singular lifestyle. A Saint Andrew’s stone terrace, complete with built-in grill, becomes an alfresco dining room in the summer months, while professionally landscaped gardens provide a backdrop that is simultaneously serene and sophisticated.