A $9.85 Million Estate at Montage Residences Healdsburg Elevates the Art of Wine Country Living

In the heart of northern Sonoma wine country, where ancient oaks shade golden hillsides and vineyards stretch toward the horizon, Montage Residences Healdsburg has unveiled one of its most striking estate offerings to date. Priced at $9.85 million, The Estate Home at 165 Sycamore Court is a 7,899-square-foot architectural showpiece that channels the serenity of a treehouse with the polish of a contemporary luxury retreat.