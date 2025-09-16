The Village West Launches Sales at 525 Sixth Avenue: A Love Letter to Historic Greenwich Village

The building’s exterior tells a layered story. Brick and terra cotta details recall the Village’s past, while curved corners and pops of green brick nod to the present. The double-height entryway creates a striking first impression, leading to a marble-floored lobby accented with brass ceilings and a sculptural spiral staircase. This design is as much about texture and romance as it is about durability—a physical reminder that what is old can be made new again.