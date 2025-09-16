The Village West Launches Sales at 525 Sixth Avenue: A Love Letter to Historic Greenwich Village
A Historic Corner Reimagined
On September 15, 2025, Izaki Group Investments (IGI USA) officially launched sales for The Village West, a boutique condominium rising at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and 14th Street. The 14-story development stands at a rare confluence of four iconic Manhattan neighborhoods—Greenwich Village, West Village, Flatiron, and Chelsea—placing its 68 residences at one of the city’s most storied crossroads.
Designed by BKSK Architects, the project deliberately avoids the sleek, glass-dominated look of many downtown towers. Instead, The Village West embraces the artistic spirit of the early 20th-century Village, when folk musicians, poets, and painters defined its cultural rhythm. Its façade, with two-toned brick, arched windows, green accents, and wedding cake-style setbacks, pays homage to New York’s masonry traditions while carving space for lush terraces and private outdoor havens.
Architecture Rooted in Legacy
The building’s exterior tells a layered story. Brick and terra cotta details recall the Village’s past, while curved corners and pops of green brick nod to the present. The double-height entryway creates a striking first impression, leading to a marble-floored lobby accented with brass ceilings and a sculptural spiral staircase. This design is as much about texture and romance as it is about durability—a physical reminder that what is old can be made new again.
Eldad Blaustein, CEO of IGI USA, reflected on the project’s intention:
“The Village West offers the best of contemporary living in one of Manhattan’s most bustling neighborhoods with the prioritization of outdoor space at its core, and we are thrilled to bring the building to market.”
Residences with Character
The one-to-four-bedroom homes are designed to feel personal yet timeless. Kitchens feature Brazilian stone slab countertops with graceful waterfall edges, integrated Gaggenau appliances, and wine coolers. Wide-plank oak flooring, tall ceilings, and curved bay windows amplify natural light, while spa-inspired bathrooms include marble herringbone floors, honed vanities, and brass fixtures. Select residences boast terraces or balconies—rare luxuries that extend living spaces into the urban landscape.
A Private Club Within the City
The Village West extends more than 10,000 square feet of amenities across four levels, establishing a club-like community for its residents. Offerings include a state-of-the-art fitness center, yoga and spin studios, a wellness bar, spa treatment rooms, sauna and steam facilities, and co-working spaces. Social and leisure amenities round out the lifestyle with a landscaped courtyard, resident lounge, golf simulator, children’s playroom, and rooftop terrace complete with an outdoor kitchen and skyline views. Even pets are considered, with a dedicated dog wash on-site.
Ground-Level Connection
At street level, a dedicated retail component enclosed in floor-to-ceiling glass enhances both the building and the neighborhood. The space is envisioned as a lively hub for boutiques or cafés, serving as an anchor that engages residents and passersby alike.
Location at the Heart of Manhattan
Positioned near Union Square, Washington Square Park, and Madison Square Park, The Village West offers proximity to both green spaces and cultural institutions like The Whitney Museum of American Art. Fine dining, boutique shopping, and world-class entertainment venues surround the property, while nearby access to the F, L, M, A, C, E, 1, 2, and 3 subway lines ensures effortless connectivity throughout the city.
Pricing and Sales
CORE Group Real Estate serves as the exclusive sales and marketing team for the project. Prices begin at $1.4 million for a one-bedroom residence and rise to $6.5 million for four-bedroom homes.
A Modern Gateway with Old-Soul Appeal
The Village West is more than new construction—it is a reinterpretation of Greenwich Village’s bohemian past, designed as a place where artistry and architecture converge. Its mix of craftsmanship, intimacy, and cultural reverence signals a refreshing new chapter for Downtown Manhattan, offering buyers the chance to live in a home that celebrates both heritage and modern luxury.
