Newly Listed: A Secret Garden Estate in Boca Raton’s Most Exclusive Enclave

The home itself, a custom-designed European-inspired villa, elevates the estate from extraordinary to unforgettable. With nearly 9,669 square feet of single-level living, the design places a premium on flow, light, and balance, ensuring that almost every major room opens to sweeping lake views framed by lush greenery. Entering through the grand foyer, the visitor is immediately embraced by the lake-view salon, a space designed for both entertaining and quiet contemplation. To one side lies a formal dining room, to the other a tranquil den, each offering immersive garden views that dissolve the boundary between indoors and out.