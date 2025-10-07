Paradise Meets Prestige: Boca Raton’s Waterfront Masterpiece at The Sanctuary
A Palm Beach Jewel in Boca Raton’s Most Exclusive Enclave
At 799 Sanctuary Drive, Boca Raton, paradise isn’t a promise—it’s the address. Listed for $29.5 million by Gerard Liguori Premier Estate Properties, this Palm Beach-inspired masterpiece commands two prime point lots in The Sanctuary, the city’s most exclusive yachting enclave. Designed by legendary builder Dan Swanson of Addison Development and adorned with interiors by Marc Michaels, this estate captures the essence of coastal grandeur and quiet prestige.
The property spans an impressive 19,467 total square feet, with every inch devoted to refined indulgence. From the moment the wrought-iron gates open, you’re welcomed into a world of luminous serenity—where the Atlantic breeze mingles with the soft echo of water lapping against 359± feet of private deepwater shoreline.
Palm Beach Chic: The Art of Architectural Perfection
Every architectural masterpiece begins with vision—and this one is no exception. Swanson, a name synonymous with South Florida’s grandest estates, conceived 799 Sanctuary Drive as both sanctuary and statement. Positioned on an island-like point within a quiet cul-de-sac, the home exudes intimacy and exclusivity, enveloped by shimmering waterways that mirror the golden light of Boca’s famed coastline. The structure’s classical symmetry and contemporary lines pay homage to Palm Beach's pedigree while embracing a distinctly modern sensibility.
Inside, the artistic mastery continues under the direction of Marc Michaels, whose interiors define modern Palm Beach chic. Crisp white backdrops are softened by natural fibers, custom woodwork, and a muted palette inspired by sand and sea. Each space feels alive with light, framed by glass walls that dissolve boundaries between interior luxury and outdoor serenity. The wraparound loggias—perfect for moonlit dinners or sun-dappled gatherings—transform daily living into an elegant ritual. Every element, from the inlaid marble floors to the sculptural lighting, tells a story of meticulous design and rarefied taste. Here, Palm Beach flair meets Boca ease, uniting coastal sophistication with timeless craftsmanship in perfect harmony.
A Lifestyle Anchored in Luxury
For the global elite, The Sanctuary represents far more than exclusivity—it is a living embodiment of discretion, serenity, and uncompromised privilege. This gated waterfront community, long celebrated as one of Boca Raton’s most secure and sophisticated enclaves, delivers a sense of peace that money alone cannot buy. Hidden from the public eye behind a 24-hour manned guard gate, private roads, and vigilant water patrols, The Sanctuary provides an unparalleled sense of privacy while remaining moments from the city’s cosmopolitan offerings.
Its amenities are both refined and rare: a 27-acre bird and wildlife preserve that serves as a natural buffer from the outside world; Har-Tru tennis courts shaded by tropical palms; and a 20-slip marina that invites residents to step directly from their backyard onto the Intracoastal Waterway. With direct ocean access and no fixed bridges, it’s a haven for yachting connoisseurs who value both freedom and security. The estate’s multi-yacht dockage, accommodating a 100'± vessel along with a boat-lifted secondary craft and floating dock for jet skis, transforms waterfront living into an art form—crafted for those whose lifestyle is, quite literally, anchored in luxury.
The Sanctuary Boca Raton: Prestige, Privacy, and Perfect Waterfront Living
Tucked along Boca Raton’s shimmering Intracoastal Waterway, The Sanctuary stands as one of South Florida’s most coveted private enclaves—a rare blend of yachting prestige and understated glamour. This intimate, guard-gated community of just ninety-seven custom estates offers an extraordinary level of seclusion and service, complete with uniformed land and water patrols and discreet concierge amenities.
Residents enjoy access to a 20-slip private marina, Har-Tru tennis courts, and a 27±-acre bird and wildlife preserve, creating an environment that feels both lushly natural and impeccably secure. Just moments from Boca’s pristine beaches, the legendary Boca Raton Resort & Club, and the designer boutiques and fine dining of Mizner Park, The Sanctuary epitomizes coastal sophistication.
Homes here range from approximately 5,000 to over 20,000 square feet, with values extending beyond $15 million, attracting titans of industry, entrepreneurs, and global tastemakers. As one of the most exclusive and expensive gated communities in the United States, The Sanctuary remains the ultimate address for those who demand privacy, prestige, and direct access to the ocean’s open blue horizon.
799 Sanctuary Drive: Resort-Style Indulgence at Home
The property’s outdoor amenities evoke a five-star resort. The opulent pool and spa are framed by lush tropical landscaping and a wraparound loggia with a south-side gathering area—ideal for sunset dinners or champagne toasts under the stars.
Inside, a club room with a full pub bar, a two-suite guesthouse with private entry, and eight bedrooms create a world where entertaining is effortless. Smart home technology ensures modern convenience while preserving classic sophistication.
Every element whispers refinement, from the curated art collection to the custom millwork that honors craftsmanship rarely seen in contemporary construction.
