Paradise Meets Prestige: Boca Raton’s Waterfront Masterpiece at The Sanctuary

Its amenities are both refined and rare: a 27-acre bird and wildlife preserve that serves as a natural buffer from the outside world; Har-Tru tennis courts shaded by tropical palms; and a 20-slip marina that invites residents to step directly from their backyard onto the Intracoastal Waterway. With direct ocean access and no fixed bridges, it’s a haven for yachting connoisseurs who value both freedom and security. The estate’s multi-yacht dockage, accommodating a 100'± vessel along with a boat-lifted secondary craft and floating dock for jet skis, transforms waterfront living into an art form—crafted for those whose lifestyle is, quite literally, anchored in luxury.