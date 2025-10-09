Related California Redefines Coastal Luxury with 700 Broadway in Santa Monica

700 Broadway Santa Monica
A Landmark Vision for Santa Monica Living

Related California has unveiled 700 Broadway, a transformative addition to Santa Monica’s cityscape that reimagines coastal luxury for the modern era. Rising eight stories on a full city block, the development introduces 196 meticulously designed rental homes, a three-quarter-acre private park, and an amenity collection spanning over 67,000 square feet, creating an experience where tranquility and urban vitality coexist in harmony.

“More than just a place to live, 700 Broadway will be the ultimate living experience in one of America’s most storied beach towns. The opportunity to revitalize an entire city block over the past three years has allowed us to deliver a residential development without compromise, combining quality homes with state-of-the-art wellness and a new grocery store for the entire neighborhood.”

Gino Canori, President at Related California

Design Rooted in Heritage and Modernity

The project brings together a powerhouse team of design talent, including Large Architecture, Marmol Radziner, and Studio-MLA. The result is an architectural narrative that draws inspiration from Santa Monica’s rich history while embracing Los Angeles’ contemporary, laid-back sophistication.

“Inspiration for the architecture behind 700 Broadway largely came from the history of Santa Monica. Two of the buildings have been designed in contrasting brick with varying forms, and the third building with an open and flowing shape using curvilinear balconies and floor-to-ceiling glass.”

Alan Grant, Principal at Large Architecture

Inside, Marmol Radziner’s interiors create a seamless balance between beachside ease and city refinement.

“Every space has been intentionally designed to create the perfect balance of beachside ease and city energy. By using natural materials like stone and wood, we have created a timeless quality design that will only become more stunning with time as the materials age and patina.”

Stephanie Hobbs, Design Principal at Marmol Radziner

A Sanctuary of Wellness and Connection

The development’s expansive amenities are designed to encourage both relaxation and connection. The rooftop deck, with panoramic views from Palos Verdes to Malibu, features a 75-foot lap pool, hot tub, cold plunge, and sauna barrels, alongside outdoor fire pits and lounge areas.

On the third floor, residents can retreat to The Grove, a serene private park shaded by 100-year-old olive trees, complemented by outdoor dining spaces and a fitness pavilion. Adjacent spaces include The Office, a co-working hub with conference rooms and work pods, and The Lounge, a reservable social venue featuring a demonstration kitchen and bar.

For evening gatherings, The Reserve channels the intimacy of a speakeasy, complete with a private bar, poker lounge, screening room, and a two-lane bowling alley.

A New Benchmark for Coastal Apartments

Residences at 700 Broadway are designed as extensions of the natural landscape, featuring open-concept kitchens with oak cabinetry, London Grey quartz counters, and Thermador and Bosch appliances. Bathrooms evoke a spa-like sensibility with Taj Mahal porcelain flooring, oak vanities, and Cielo quartzite counters.

The 700 Collection, situated on the top two floors, takes luxury to new heights. Soaring 10-foot ceilings and expansive windows frame sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean and city skyline. Kitchens are finished with Calacatta Monet marble countertops, custom cabinetry, and wine refrigerators, while baths feature Dornbracht fixtures and Taj Mahal porcelain tiles.

A Lifestyle Center Anchored in Wellness and Community

Beyond residential living, 700 Broadway integrates seamlessly into the fabric of downtown Santa Monica with a 60,000-square-foot upscale grocer and a 34,000-square-foot Equinox Fitness Club, further solidifying the neighborhood’s status as a hub for wellness, convenience, and coastal sophistication.

As Related California continues its legacy of creating communities that prioritize design, well-being, and connection, 700 Broadway stands as a testament to the evolving definition of luxury in Los Angeles—one that values serenity as much as style.

Studios begin at $3,995, one-bedrooms at $5,555, two-bedrooms at $8,400, and three-bedrooms at $12,450. For more information, visit www.700broadway.com.

