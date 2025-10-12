Modern Coastal Luxury: Key Largo’s 39 Mutiny Place Sells for $7.3 Million
A Landmark Sale on the Florida Keys
The Florida Keys have long drawn those seeking the elusive balance of sophistication and serenity. That allure is epitomized in the recent $7.3 million sale of 39 Mutiny Place, a striking bayfront villa in Key Largo, represented by Compass. Just one hour south of Miami, this four-story property captures the essence of modern coastal living, pairing architectural innovation with the relaxed elegance of life by the sea.
Set along the tranquil waters of the Florida Bay, the 4,592-square-foot home features six bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and one half bath, offering an unparalleled blend of comfort and craftsmanship. Designed with a focus on entertainment and leisure, it stands as a destination in itself—a modern retreat where cutting-edge technology and refined design converge under the glow of Key Largo sunsets.
Architecture Meets the Art of Living
The villa’s contemporary architecture is immediately striking. Defined by clean lines, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a sculptural spiral staircase that anchors the space, 39 Mutiny Place embodies a sense of movement and light. Every design element is intentional, aimed at amplifying the connection between interior and exterior spaces.
Expansive 20-foot bi-fold accordion windows open to the bay breeze, transforming the great room into an open-air sanctuary. The Kef sound system and IP Smart Camera System infuse the home with state-of-the-art convenience, while the seamless flow between living areas creates the ideal setting for both intimate gatherings and large-scale entertaining.
Elevated Entertaining and Coastal Indulgence
True to its resort-like spirit, the property was designed as an outdoor entertainment mecca. The heated saltwater pool serves as the centerpiece, framed by lounge areas and panoramic views of the water. A fully turfed rooftop terrace crowns the residence, complete with a wet bar, putting green, and ample seating—an idyllic perch for sunset cocktails.
An alfresco summer kitchen enhances the home’s hospitality ethos, inviting year-round dining under the open sky. Down by the water, a private dock includes a 20,000-pound boat lift, with room to add a jet ski dock or floating platform, ensuring effortless access to the crystalline bay.
Every detail speaks to the lifestyle that defines the modern Florida Keys—casual yet refined, active yet restorative.
Interiors Crafted for the Modern Connoisseur
Inside, craftsmanship and technology harmonize in a palette of understated luxury. The chef’s kitchen—a showcase of Italian design—features Miele appliances, porcelain countertops, and Caracalla Naturale Wood cabinetry with Pedini doors imported from Italy. Function meets form at every turn, creating a workspace as beautiful as it is efficient.
In the primary suite, serenity takes center stage. A built-in morning bar and refrigerated beverage center make mornings effortless, while expansive bay views invite calm. The spa-like bathroom evokes European refinement, featuring custom millwork, dual vanities, a soaking tub, and a dual shower system, all finished in porcelain tile imported from Spain.
The result is a home where precision meets personality—luxury defined not by excess, but by attention to the details that elevate daily living.
The Future of Key Largo Luxury
As South Florida’s real estate market continues to thrive, Key Largo stands apart as a destination that blends privacy, prestige, and proximity. The sale of 39 Mutiny Place underscores the growing demand for turnkey luxury residences that embrace both contemporary design and natural beauty.
Just an hour from Miami yet a world away in pace, this bayfront retreat reflects the evolution of modern coastal living—an architectural statement rooted in the art of escape.
