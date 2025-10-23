Kimberlie Glaser’s Playbook for Self-Made Success—and Why Generosity Should Be Non-Negotiable
America loves a self-made story, but often stops at the first big win. Kimberlie Glaser reminds us that real success begins after the ink dries. Her path from shift work in Indiana to a real-estate portfolio spanning Rochester and Palm Beach is a study in disciplined risk, small-team leadership, and philanthropy rooted in principle rather than publicity.
Glaser’s early years were defined by work—lots of it. By fourteen, she was holding multiple jobs, from fast food to hospital nursing. The lesson, she says, wasn’t just stamina, but the ability to stay grounded. That same approach shapes her business today: fast-moving, detail-driven, and accountable.
At a time when growth is often mistaken for progress, Glaser’s preference for a small, close-knit team runs counter to trend. She calls it her “family unit,” and means it—handling everything from negotiations to snow plowing. The approach, she argues, keeps operations lean and decisions fast. “You can’t fake ownership,” she says. “It has to be built into how you work.”
Her portfolio emphasizes execution over flash: leasing to major retailers like BJ’s Wholesale Club, Wegmans, Target, Home Depot, Lowe’s, CVS, Starbucks, and McDonald’s. Lately, her attention has turned to industrial assets—the warehouses powering the modern supply chain. It’s a pragmatic move, not a fashionable one. “I take risks,” she says, “but they’re measured. Twenty-five opportunities might yield one deal worth closing.”
If the past few years were a stress test—pandemic, inflation, volatile markets—Glaser responded by doubling down. She sees continued strength in Florida’s commercial landscape and keeps scouting emerging corridors. Her philosophy for entrepreneurs is blunt: keep prospecting, even when conditions sour. “The best assets aren’t discovered in tailwinds,” she says. “They show up when you’re still walking the field after everyone else goes home.”
Work dominates much of Glaser’s routine, but her downtime is uncomplicated. She jokes that weekends are “inconvenient interruptions,” yet finds balance in the ocean—jet-skiing, biking, or fishing on quiet mornings. The rhythm is simple: intensity at work, simplicity at rest.
Style, often an afterthought in business profiles, reveals something here too. Glaser can move from Valentino to Sawgrass Mills without contradiction, choosing value over vanity. Back home in Rochester, she’s just as content at a local Italian spot. “It’s not about labels,” she says. “It’s about what matters.”
Where her story stands apart is in how she treats giving. Philanthropy isn’t a side project; it’s part of her budget. She donates around ten percent of her income each year to causes such as St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Boys & Girls Club, Big Dog Ranch Rescue, Victoria’s Voice Foundation, and Selfless Love Foundation. Her focus tends to fall on children and families—issues she describes as “impossible to ignore.”
If there’s a blueprint in her trajectory, it’s straightforward: start scrappy, keep your circle small and committed, place bets where the fundamentals are strong, and treat generosity as infrastructure, not afterthought. Most deals, she reminds, are repetitions that prepare you for the one that counts.
Her inspirations range widely—Elon Musk for ambition, but especially single mothers, whom she calls “the true CEOs.” Her mother was one of them. It’s a reminder that success, as she defines it, isn’t just about building wealth, but about widening access for others.
Real estate loves its royalty metaphors. If Glaser wears a crown, it’s one made of late shifts, small teams, steady bets, and open hands. Whether that should be exceptional—or simply expected—may be the more interesting question.
#Kimberlieglaser
#scuttiproperties
#scutti
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.