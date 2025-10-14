Jean Shafiroff Hosts Reception in Support of the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation’s 2025 Gala

Widely regarded as one of New York’s leading figures in philanthropy, Jean Shafiroff has dedicated her life to advancing humanitarian causes across sectors ranging from healthcare and women’s rights to animal welfare and education. She serves on the boards of eight charitable organizations, including the French Heritage Society, Southampton Hospital Foundation, NYC Mission Society, Couture Council of the Museum at FIT, New York Women’s Foundation, Casita Maria, Global Strays, and the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation Honorary Board. She also sits on the Advisory Board of the Historical Society of Palm Beach County and is an Honorary Trustee of the Jewish Board, where she previously served for 28 years.