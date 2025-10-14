Jean Shafiroff Hosts Reception in Support of the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation’s 2025 Gala
A Night of Philanthropy and Purpose
Renowned philanthropist, author, and television host Jean Shafiroff hosted an intimate reception at her New York residence in honor of the upcoming 28th Collaborating for a Cure Gala, benefitting the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF). The evening gathered prominent supporters and friends of both Shafiroff and the Foundation to celebrate nearly five decades of groundbreaking work in cancer research and prevention.
The gala, scheduled for Wednesday, October 22, 2025, will mark a major milestone for the Foundation with the official launch of the Samuel Waxman Institute for Aging & Cancer—a pioneering initiative that builds upon the organization’s longstanding mission to advance life-saving scientific discovery. The event will also honor Jean Shafiroff, Robert Wiener, and Jeffrey Settleman, PhD, recognizing their leadership and unwavering commitment to advancing cancer research.
Honoring Commitment and Collaboration
During the reception, Dr. Samuel Waxman and Jean Shafiroff were presented with citations by New York State Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright, recognizing their devotion to medical research, philanthropy, and community service. The evening underscored Shafiroff’s dedication to uniting individuals and organizations in the fight against cancer—a cause she has championed alongside countless others in her distinguished philanthropic career.
Guests enjoyed a warm and engaging evening that highlighted both the progress made by SWCRF and the continued need for collaborative funding in cancer research. The Foundation’s “Institute Without Walls” model, which connects scientists around the world to share data and accelerate discovery, remains one of its most defining innovations—one that continues to influence global approaches to cancer treatment.
Notable attendees included Jean and Martin Shafiroff, Dr. Samuel and Marion Waxman, Hunt Slonem, Rebecca Seawright, Candace Bushnell, Ramona Singer, Maribel Lieberman, Montgomery Frazier, Joseph Hernandez, Dennis Basso, Lucia Hwong-Gordon, Consuelo Vanderbilt-Costin, Leesa Rowland, David Hochberg, Geoffrey Banks, Shannon LePie, Gail Worth, and Bill McCuddy, among others.
Nearly 50 Years of Progress in Cancer Research
Since its founding in 1976, the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation has awarded over $120 million in funding to more than 200 researchers worldwide. Its mission—to identify and correct abnormal gene function that causes cancer while developing minimally toxic treatments—has positioned the organization at the forefront of innovation in oncology. Through its collaborative global network of scientists, SWCRF continues to transform cancer from a terminal illness into a manageable, and in many cases preventable, condition.
Dr. Waxman’s lifelong dedication to creating new models of research and cooperation has made SWCRF one of the most respected and effective foundations of its kind. The upcoming Collaborating for a Cure Gala not only serves as a celebration of this legacy but also as an investment in the next era of discovery through the Institute for Aging & Cancer—a visionary effort to better understand how aging and cancer intersect.
Jean Shafiroff: A Lifelong Advocate for Giving
Widely regarded as one of New York’s leading figures in philanthropy, Jean Shafiroff has dedicated her life to advancing humanitarian causes across sectors ranging from healthcare and women’s rights to animal welfare and education. She serves on the boards of eight charitable organizations, including the French Heritage Society, Southampton Hospital Foundation, NYC Mission Society, Couture Council of the Museum at FIT, New York Women’s Foundation, Casita Maria, Global Strays, and the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation Honorary Board. She also sits on the Advisory Board of the Historical Society of Palm Beach County and is an Honorary Trustee of the Jewish Board, where she previously served for 28 years.
A passionate advocate for community involvement, Shafiroff is also the author of Successful Philanthropy: How to Make a Life by What You Give, and the host of the television program Successful Philanthropy, where she interviews leaders, changemakers, and nonprofit executives about their work. Through her public platform and personal efforts, she continues to inspire others to engage in philanthropy at every level.
A Celebration of Hope and Humanity
As anticipation builds for the upcoming gala, Shafiroff’s reception served as both a prelude and a reminder: philanthropy thrives when generosity meets purpose. With the launch of the Samuel Waxman Institute for Aging & Cancer, the Foundation is poised to make even greater strides in the years ahead—empowering researchers, supporting patients, and uniting communities in the shared goal of eradicating cancer.
