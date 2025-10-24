META Development Launches Sales for Colette Residences in South Brickell
Source: META Development
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
A New Chapter for South Brickell
In a city defined by glass towers and sky-high ambition, META Development is taking a more personal approach. The Miami-based firm has officially launched sales for Colette Residences, its newest boutique project in South Brickell, introducing a limited collection of 38 residences that merge architectural distinction with an intimate sense of place.
Developed under META’s signature “Go Boutique” philosophy, Colette is a study in refined restraint—a project that privileges scale, design, and connection over density. The announcement follows the debut of Colette’s immersive sales gallery, developed in collaboration with the Eklund | Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, one of the leading real estate teams in the United States.
“Colette represents the next evolution of our philosophy, curating residences that feel personal, tailored, and refined. In a district known for its high-rise energy, Colette is intentionally exclusive, designed for those who value a calmer, more connected way of living without compromising on personalized design, comfort, or amenities.”
Andrew Rasken, Founder and CEO of META Development
Design Rooted in Human Connection
Designed by OSPA, the acclaimed Brazilian architecture group known for its human-centered approach, Colette’s five-story structure captures a sense of European sensibility paired with Miami’s signature openness. Each residence—ranging from two to four bedrooms—was conceived to dissolve the boundaries between indoor and outdoor living.
Floor plans start at 2,145 square feet, with pricing beginning at $3.3 million. Two signature penthouses crown the building, each offering expansive terraces and panoramic views of the lush South Brickell surroundings.
Every detail, from flexible layouts to natural light integration, reinforces the project’s guiding ethos: that architecture should respond to how people live, not just where they live.
Amenities That Mirror Larger Developments
Though boutique in scale, Colette’s amenities rival those of much larger residential towers. A 50-foot pool anchors the outdoor space, framed by private cabanas and a 5,200-square-foot sun deck. Indoors, residents will find 5,000 square feet of shared space complemented by 7,000 square feet outdoors, including a wellness spa with jacuzzi, steam room, and saunas, a screening room, a children’s playroom, and a meeting lounge.
Each residence comes with a private storage unit and covered self-parking for two to three vehicles, with EV charging provisions. A 24/7 valet service adds an extra layer of convenience for those seeking seamless comfort.
A Partnership Between Visionaries
The exclusive sales and marketing are led by the Eklund | Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman, recognized for their record-breaking portfolio and global clientele.
“Miami buyers are increasingly looking for boutique-scale projects that combine privacy with sophistication. Colette delivers exactly that, an intimate collection of residences in one of the city’s most dynamic neighborhoods, offering global design, bespoke amenities, and the lifestyle today’s buyers want. It’s unlike anything else in South Brickell.”
Fredrik Eklund, Co-Founder of the Eklund|Gomes Team
Purpose Beyond Luxury
META Development’s approach extends beyond architectural excellence. For every residence sold, the developer will donate $10,000 to Friendship Circle of Miami, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing inclusion and friendship to individuals with special needs. The initiative reflects META’s commitment to community building that transcends the physical boundaries of the project itself.
This socially conscious dimension reinforces what Rasken describes as a core element of the META brand—creating properties that are not only design-driven but deeply connected to the cultural and human fabric of Miami.
A Distinct Location with Enduring Appeal
Located within South Brickell’s evolving residential corridor, Colette stands apart through its balance of tranquility and accessibility. The neighborhood, characterized by bayfront parks, historic estates, and tree-lined streets, offers a more walkable rhythm than the commercial hub of Brickell to the north. Residents will enjoy proximity to Michelin-starred dining, luxury retail, and premier business districts, all within minutes of the serene waterfront.
Sales Gallery and Launch Details
Colette’s Sales Gallery will officially open on November 12, 2025, located at 3390 Mary Street, Suite #124, Coconut Grove. Inside, prospective buyers can explore a detailed scale model, a model kitchen and bathroom, and an immersive technology platform that offers a virtual tour of the residences. These elements bring the project’s architectural narrative to life, allowing visitors to experience its design philosophy firsthand.
Construction is scheduled to welcome residents in summer 2028, marking the next milestone in META’s growing portfolio of boutique developments that includes OPUS in Coconut Grove, which recently secured a $28 million construction loan—a testament to the developer’s credibility and long-term vision.
The Evolution of Miami’s Boutique Living
As Miami continues to redefine luxury living, projects like Colette are setting the tone for a more deliberate, design-driven era of development. Through thoughtful architecture, intimate scale, and philanthropic purpose, META Development is charting a path that feels both contemporary and enduring—proof that in the city’s ever-expanding skyline, sometimes smaller truly means smarter.
