MG Developer Breaks Ground on The George in Coral Gables, Marking the Final Chapter of Biltmore Square
A New Landmark in Coral Gables
MG Developer has officially broken ground on The George Residences, the highly anticipated final development within its award-winning Biltmore Square community. Located at 717 Valencia Avenue, this limited collection of 13 ultra-luxury townhomes represents the culmination of a decade-long vision to redefine refined living in Coral Gables.
The groundbreaking marks not only the completion of an ambitious master plan but also the unveiling of a new architectural icon that bridges the neighborhood’s Mediterranean heritage with contemporary elegance. Designed by Maria de la Guardia of De la Guardia Victoria Architects & Urbanists, The George introduces a timeless aesthetic rooted in craftsmanship and innovation.
“Breaking ground on The George is a defining moment not just for MG Developer, but for Coral Gables as a whole.”
Alirio Torrealba, CEO of MG Developer
Torrealba continued, “This project represents the apex of our architectural and cultural vision, an homage to George Merrick’s legacy that merges timeless design with a modern sensibility. With Pine Bay Capital’s trust, De la Guardia Victoria Architects & Urbanists’ architectural mastery, and Ryan Serhant of SERHANT. New Development leading sales, we’ve curated a team that embodies the very best of design, craftsmanship, and global appeal.”
Architecture Inspired by Legacy
Paying tribute to George Merrick, the visionary founder of Coral Gables, The George captures the harmony of Mediterranean-inspired design and contemporary luxury. Each residence spans over 5,000 square feet, offering a grand yet intimate sense of home across three levels.
The design integrates hallmark elements of Coral Gables architecture—arched loggias, handcrafted stonework, and lush courtyards—with modern materials and state-of-the-art technology. Private courtyards, summer kitchens, and EV-equipped four-car garages enhance each residence’s livability, while smart-home automation provides seamless control of lighting, security, and sound.
Inside, refined finishes elevate every detail: Italian millwork, marble countertops, solid mahogany doors and windows, and premium appliances from Subzero, Wolf, and Waterworks. The interiors reflect a sense of permanence and artistry, creating homes that are both contemporary in function and classic in form.
The Final Piece of Biltmore Square
The George stands as the concluding statement in MG Developer’s transformation of the Biltmore Square area, a cornerstone of the company’s identity and a reflection of its commitment to Coral Gables’ architectural tradition. Over the past decade, MG Developer has reshaped this enclave through thoughtfully designed residences that blend elegance, livability, and cultural resonance.
Earlier this year, the firm secured a $41 million construction loan from Pine Bay Capital, signaling strong institutional confidence in the Coral Gables ultra-luxury market.
“The George is a rare offering, a boutique collection of residences that captures the spirit of Coral Gables’ tree-lined charm while delivering a cosmopolitan level of luxury,” said Ryan Serhant, CEO of SERHANT., who is leading sales and marketing alongside Jorge Fernandez of SERHANT. New Development.
“Our team is thrilled to introduce these homes to a discerning audience that values design, sophistication, and timeless quality.”
Ryan Serhant, CEO of SERHANT
Redefining Coral Gables Luxury
Residences at The George start at $6.275 million, positioning the development among South Florida’s most exclusive addresses. Construction is expected to be completed in Q2 2027, when The George will officially open as a new symbol of luxury within Coral Gables’ architectural legacy.
