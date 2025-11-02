Cipriani Launches U.S. Sales for Oceanfront Punta del Este Residences

“We are witnessing a growing wave of interest from U.S. buyers seeking second homes in distinctive international destinations, and Punta del Este stands out as one of the most compelling. Its unique lifestyle, accessibility from the United States, and favorable investment climate position Cipriani Punta del Este as a landmark opportunity. Fortune is honored to bring its expertise to the U.S. launch of this project and to connect American buyers with the timeless elegance and enduring value that the Cipriani brand represents.”

Edgardo Defortuna, CEO of Fortune International Sales