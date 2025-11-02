Cipriani Launches U.S. Sales for Oceanfront Punta del Este Residences
Punta del Este, Uruguay continues its ascent as a global destination with the official United States sales launch of Cipriani Resort, Residences & Casino Punta del Este, unveiled on October 28, 2025. The project marks one of the most significant new luxury residential offerings in South America, bringing Cipriani’s timeless sensibility and world-renowned hospitality to Uruguay’s glamorous Atlantic coastline.
A Vision Rooted in Place
Set along Playa Brava, a celebrated surf beach, the development reflects Cipriani’s deep personal connection to the city.
“Cipriani Resort, Residences and Casino Punta del Este was designed as an homage to a city I have loved for over 30 years. Punta offers everything: beaches, nature, art and a cosmopolitan spirit that reflects everything my family has long valued: elegance, simplicity and a sense of belonging.”
Giuseppe Cipriani, CEO of Cipriani
Three residential towers anchor the new destination alongside a full-service resort and casino, creating a cohesive environment defined by discretion, heritage, and modern comfort.
Rafael Viñoly Architects and the Rebirth of a Landmark
The masterplan comes from Rafael Viñoly Architects, who reimagine Punta del Este’s coastal skyline while guiding the faithful reconstruction of the beloved Tudor-style Hotel San Rafael. The restoration reinforces the city’s architectural legacy while connecting new residences, a holistic spa, indoor and outdoor pools, multiple Cipriani dining concepts, and a private beach club.
Residences Designed for Scale and Privacy
The first tower introduces 65 bespoke residences showcasing expansive Atlantic views and a restrained design ethos guided by Cipriani’s history.
Curated by Hassen Balut Studio, interiors celebrate craftsmanship with 11-foot ceiling heights, custom Italian kitchens designed exclusively for Cipriani, and primary bathrooms finished in travertine or marble. The collection ranges from two- to five-bedroom homes, offering a rare combination of privacy and indoor-outdoor connection.
At the apex, two penthouses beginning at approximately 11,141 square feet include a private cinema, game room, library, indoor pool, gym, salt room and wet sauna, along with grand terraces overlooking Playa Brava, Playa Mansa and the coastline beyond.
A World-Class Amenities Program
Residents will have access to a thoughtful suite of experiences designed for wellness, leisure and daily ease. Highlights include:
Indoor and outdoor pools with private cabanas
Holistic spa with treatment rooms, sauna and steam
State-of-the-art fitness center with pilates and yoga studios
Golf simulator, bowling alley, squash, pickleball and padel courts
Screening room, children’s playroom, art and podcast studios
Skate park
Private Cipriani Beach Club overlooking Playa Brava
Cipriani dining and bars, luxury retail and a world-class casino
Together, these amenities affirm Punta del Este as a complete lifestyle destination built around health, culture and connection.
Rising Demand From U.S. Buyers
“We are witnessing a growing wave of interest from U.S. buyers seeking second homes in distinctive international destinations, and Punta del Este stands out as one of the most compelling. Its unique lifestyle, accessibility from the United States, and favorable investment climate position Cipriani Punta del Este as a landmark opportunity. Fortune is honored to bring its expertise to the U.S. launch of this project and to connect American buyers with the timeless elegance and enduring value that the Cipriani brand represents.”
Edgardo Defortuna, CEO of Fortune International Sales
New direct flights to Montevideo and advantageous residency and tax programs have increased demand among foreign buyers seeking accessibility, discretion and long-term value. Uruguay offers exemptions on foreign-source income and favorable residency pathways, adding to its appeal.
Punta del Este: The Hamptons of South America
Long known for its expansive beaches, cultural institutions and relaxed sophistication, Punta del Este has attracted international attention and a growing design-oriented community. Iconic sites including the La Mano sculpture and important art destinations such as MACA (Museo de Arte Contemporáneo Atchugarry), Fundación Cervieri Monsuarez and Casapueblo have helped define its creative identity.
The region’s blend of natural beauty and cosmopolitan culture continues to attract global tastemakers, positioning the Cipriani development at the center of a flourishing coastal scene.
Delivery Timeline and Pricing
Cipriani Resort, Residences & Casino Punta del Este is currently under construction. The resort and casino are anticipated to open in 2026, with the first residential tower scheduled for delivery in 2028. Pricing begins at $1.901 million USD. Sales are represented exclusively by Fortune Development Sales.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.