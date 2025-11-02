Ocean Terrace Launches Sales in North Beach
Ocean Terrace has made its formal market debut, marking a significant milestone for Miami Beach’s North Beach neighborhood. Developed by Witkoff Group in partnership with Ocean Terrace Holdings, the oceanfront mixed-use destination offers a limited collection of private condominium and resort residences set within an architectural framework envisioned to honor both place and history.
A Shoreline Address with Architectural Provenance
Positioned directly along 350 feet of shoreline between 74th and 75th Streets, Ocean Terrace introduces 52 private condominium homes, 24 resort residences, and a 42-key historic hotel, all united by a design narrative that blends Miami Modern inspirations with classic craftsmanship.
The development’s architectural profile is led by Revuelta Architecture International, with interiors by Robert A.M. Stern Architects (RAMSA). The collaboration carries quiet confidence, drawing upon RAMSA’s celebrated portfolio, which includes interiors at Shore Club Private Collection in Miami Beach, 20 East End Avenue, and 30 Park Place in New York.
“True to its name, Ocean Terrace is a development deeply connected to its surrounding ocean vistas. Framed by cinematic views of the water and park, the project features 350 feet of direct ocean frontage and uninterrupted views stretching a mile to the north — with amenities that float above the ground, overlooking the ocean.”
Alex Witkoff, Chief Executive Officer of Witkoff Group
Residences Designed with Intention
Homes span one-bedroom-plus-den layouts to five-bedroom residences and penthouses. Resort offerings are delivered fully furnished, ranging from one to four bedrooms. Throughout, finishes speak to thoughtful materiality:
Parquet de Versailles white oak flooring
Custom RAMSA-designed cabinetry
Natural stone surfaces
Gaggenau chef-caliber appliances
Solid mahogany windows and doors
Private residential elevators
Each residence extends outdoors to vast private terraces oriented toward the Atlantic Ocean, parkland, and the Miami skyline. The result is a rare triple-aspect experience: ocean, green space, and city.
“Our firm is known for designing buildings, but we were excited to focus our efforts at Ocean Terrace on the interior spaces. We are creating our vision of an authentic Miami Beach life with references to the multiple modernisms that have together created the city we love.”
Paul Whalen, Partner at RAMSA
The interior design program draws upon Miami Modern and Art Deco, softened by cues from mid-century Brazilian modernism and French modernism, resulting in spaces that feel contemporary while deeply contextual.
Amenities with a Sense of Place
More than 18,000 square feet of interior amenities channel elevated domesticity: a sculpted lobby, a curated library, a tea room featuring antique-style millwork, and a fitness center oriented toward the ocean.
Outdoors, roughly 50,000 square feet of programmed space includes:
Private porte-cochere and motor court
Sunrise lap pool
Sunset pool with cabanas and dining service
Multiple gathering areas designed for relaxation and community
Landscape architecture by ENEA brings the seascape inward, reinforcing a seamless relationship between native planting and constructed environment.
“From the curated amenities to the expansive oceanfront views, every detail has been thoughtfully considered to create an undisturbed residential experience that captures the essence of Miami Beach’s sophistication and natural beauty."
Alex Blavatnik, Co-Founder of Ocean Terrace Holdings
A Park as its Cultural Anchor
At the heart of the project lies a five-acre park by Raymond Jungles, already open to the public and signaling the evolution of North Beach. Designed as an accessible cultural and ecological hub, the park includes an installation by French sculptor Prune Nourry, further anchoring Ocean Terrace to the neighborhood’s creative energy.
“With acres of beachfront, unobstructed ocean views, a world-class park, luxury retail and hospitality there is truly nothing comparable on Miami Beach. Our goal was to create an iconic residential development that is one-part private oasis and one-part impeccable placemaking.”
Sandor Scher, Co-Founder of Ocean Terrace Holdings
Membership for a More Private Experience
Ocean Terrace will also feature an exclusive Members Club, conceived as a discreet extension of the residential offering. Dedicated areas for dining, wellness, and social programming create a private layer within the larger destination.
Sales Now Underway
Residences begin at $6.3 million, with completion projected in 2029. Douglas Elliman Development Marketing leads sales and marketing.
As North Beach enters a moment of thoughtful reinvention, Ocean Terrace stands poised to anchor its future with design pedigree, expansive beachfront access, and a broader commitment to cultural and civic integration.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.