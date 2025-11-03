Bel Air’s Hidden Crown Jewel: Inside 2911 Antelo View Drive

They are homes designed to endure, to be passed down, and to tell stories that outlast market cycles. According to leading regional brokers, today’s ultra-high-net-worth buyers are increasingly drawn to residences that marry modern convenience with architectural integrity — spaces that feel curated rather than constructed. These discerning clients value craftsmanship, provenance, and privacy above all. With its commanding presence, rare acreage, and distinguished design pedigree, 2911 Antelo View Drive represents the enduring soul of Bel Air: luxury rooted in legacy, not novelty.