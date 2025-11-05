The 6 Most Anticipated Miami Luxury Developments for New Yorkers Seeking a Sun-Kissed Address

A new chapter of Miami luxury real estate is taking hold, and New Yorkers are ready to trade their coats for coastal keys. As seasonal travelers and relocating residents look south, a collection of next-generation developments is redefining tropical living with private beach clubs, crystal lagoons, and rooftop pools that feel more like members-only retreats.
From Wynwood to Miami Beach, these residences deliver thoughtfully curated amenities and distinctive design that make the move feel effortless. Each community blends Miami’s cosmopolitan pulse with restorative waterfront energy, creating pied-à-terre and long-term homes made for a new era of coastal life. Below, the top Miami luxury developments raising the bar.
The Cloud One Hotel & Residences Wynwood introduces luxury condominium living with á-la-carte hotel services to Miami’s celebrated Arts District. Marking the German lifestyle hotel brand’s first ground-up development in the United States, the project has launched sales and is already earning attention for its greenery-lined rooftop retreat.
Panoramic skyline views frame a swimming pool and expansive deck, supported by food and beverage service from its indoor-outdoor restaurant and bar. The property is poised to become Wynwood’s trendiest social escape, offering a refined add-on to the neighborhood’s creative edge.
Along 5333 Collins Avenue, The Perigon spans more than two acres of rare oceanfront terrain touching Indian Creek and the Atlantic Ocean. The result is an ultra-luxury residential enclave with sweeping views of the sea, Miami skyline, and Biscayne Bay.
Gustafson Porter + Bowman, the landscape architect known for the green space beneath the Eiffel Tower, has layered the property with lush plantings that soften transitions between sand, water, and residence. A private beach club reserved for owners offers cabanas, full service, and curated dining by Michelin-starred chef Shaun Hergatt.
An oceanfront lap pool follows the shoreline, lined with sunbeds and designed for poolside dining. This delicate blend of gastronomy, privacy, and waterfront simplicity makes The Perigon an extraordinary coastal sanctuary.
In Coconut Grove, Four Seasons Private Residences presents the brand’s first standalone residential development in Florida. The project reimagines luxury living without an attached hotel, yet maintains the service-oriented experience synonymous with Four Seasons.
Residents can relax on the expansive private pool deck, where lounge spaces and a bar are fully serviced by Four Seasons staff. The atmosphere mirrors an exclusive pool club, tucked into one of Miami’s most beloved neighborhoods.
SoLé Mia is quickly ascending as one of Miami’s most ambitious master-planned communities. Set on 184 acres between Biscayne Boulevard and Biscayne Bay near Oleta River State Park, the development blends waterfront leisure, wellness, nature, and residential life at scale.
A defining feature is its seven-acre swimmable lagoon, wrapped in white-sand beaches and clear turquoise water. The lagoon offers a vast aquatic playground with year-round swimming, paddleboarding, and kayaking. Multiple pools, wellness components, and direct lagoon access create a resort-style environment that brings coastal living inland.
In the beating heart of Brickell, Cipriani Residences Miami introduces its first ground-up project in the Americas. Here, signature Italian hospitality anchors a refined mix of personalized service and lifestyle-driven amenities.
Steps from Simpson Park and waterfront walking paths, the property features a lush, elevated deck with two swimming pools, plus full Cipriani food and beverage service. Guests and residents alike can enjoy everything from green juice and signature Bellinis to fresh salads from private cabanas. The result is a tranquil sun terrace set within Miami’s energetic financial district.
The Residences at Shell Bay, serviced by Auberge Resorts Collection, is a private 150-acre enclave in Hallandale Beach. With 108 bespoke homes and sweeping views, the property embodies Auberge’s signature hospitality.
The standout: a 14,000-square-foot rooftop pool terrace atop a 20-story tower. The sky-high setting encompasses multiple pools, hot tubs, cabanas, a children’s splash zone, and a poolside bar and grill overlooking a Greg Norman-designed golf course. It’s a resort setting tailored for both leisurely afternoons and active mornings.
